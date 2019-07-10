Kanye West says ‘crazy’ is the new ‘c’ word, and he wants people to stop using it

caption Kanye West. source Getty

Kanye West was interviewed for a Forbes cover story, where he spoke about his billion dollar Yeezy empire.

He also spoke about his mental health, and how his diagnosis of bipolar is a superpower, not a hindrance.

West said he wants people to stop using the word “crazy.”

“‘Crazy’ is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future,” he said. “Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out.”

He added: “There’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover.”

Kanye West has opened up several times about his mental health, specifically being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. But one word he doesn’t want to hear is “crazy.”

In a cover interview with Forbes, West spoke about his company Yeezy, his influences, and his family. He also mentioned his diagnosis, and how he sees it at a “superpower.” But while he links his mental health to his creativity, “crazy” is not a word he wants people to use.

“‘Crazy’ is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future,” he said. “Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out. And there’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover.”

West has had a turbulent few years. Three years ago, West cancelled an arena tour, said he was millions of dollars in debt, and checked into a mental hospital after asking Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to invest $1 billion into his “ideas.”

In 2018, he made some controversial comments to TMZ at their headquarters, where he said slavery was a choice.

In an interview with David Letterman in “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” West spoke about these ups and downs, but didn’t blame his diagnosis for his behaviour. He did say having bipolar disorder can sometimes lead him to “ramp up.”

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital,” he said. “And you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it.”

In the interview, which aired on Netflix on May 31, West alluded to the stigma of being called “crazy,” and added that people “love to write you off.”

“If you want these crazy ideas and these crazy stages, this crazy music, and this crazy way of thinking, there’s a chance it might come from a crazy person,” he said.

Whatever West’s influence and drive for creativity, it’s paying off. He revealed in Forbes that his Yeezy empire is now worth over $1 billion.