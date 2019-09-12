Kanye West just bought a $14 million Wyoming ranch. Take a look at the massive property that comes with a saloon, an events venue, and a shooting range.

- Rapper Kanye West just bought a $14 million ranch in Wyoming, TMZ originally reported.
- Kim Kardashian West confirmed her husband bought a Wyoming ranch on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.
- The Monster Lake Ranch that West bought encompasses more than 1,400 acres in Cody, Wyoming, about 75 miles from Yellowstone National Park.
- The property includes a restaurant and saloon, a ranch-style event venue, a maintenance shop, an office building, multiple horse barns, sheds, and corrals, storage facilities, and a state-of-the-art shooting range.
- In 2018, West held an album listening party at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Moran, Wyoming.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Rapper Kanye West just bought a $14 million ranch in Wyoming, TMZ originally reported.
Kim Kardashian West, West’s wife, confirmed the purchase on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.
The ranch, which spans hundreds of acres of grassy plains with a backdrop of dramatic mountain scenery, includes a restaurant and saloon, a ranch-style event venue, a maintenance shop, an office building, and ranch improvements including horse barns, sheds, corrals, storage facilities, and a state-of-the-art shooting range.
It’s unclear whether West bought the whole property, which was listed as six separate parcels, or just a portion.
Take a look at the sprawling Wyoming ranch.
Kanye West bought a Wyoming ranch that was listed for $14 million, TMZ originally reported.
- source
- Getty Images
According to TMZ, West did not pay full price for the ranch, but the sale amount is unknown.
Kim Kardashian West confirmed that her husband bought a ranch in Wyoming on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.
A representative for West did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
The Monster Lake Ranch is located in northwestern Wyoming, about 75 miles from Yellowstone National Park and just under 60 miles from the border with Montana.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: Google Maps
It’s about a four-hour drive from the resort town of Jackson, which one report called the most unequal place in the US.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
The average income of the richest 1% in the Jackson metropolitan area is more than $16.1 million, while the average income of the remaining 99% is $122,447, according to a 2018 report published by the Economic Policy Institute.
West and other members of the Kardashian-West-Jenner clan have previously been spotted in Jackson, as well as at the nearby luxury resort Amangani.
- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
At Amangani, which features a heated outdoor infinity pool with stunning mountain views, a night’s stay starts at an average of $975 and can go up to $2,100.
The Monster Lake Ranch that West is reported to have bought spans at least 1,400 acres of grassy plains with a backdrop of dramatic mountains.
- source
- J.P. King Auction Company
Source: J.P. King Auction Company
It was listed for sale as six separate parcels with J.P. King Auction Company. It’s unknown which of the parcels West purchased.
- source
- J. P. King Auction Company
When reached by Business Insider to confirm the sale to West, the marketing director of J.P. King Auction Company said: “Unfortunately we do not comment on our clients or the purchasers of our properties that we represent.”
The property includes a restaurant and saloon, a ranch-style event venue, a maintenance shop, an office building, and ranch improvements including horse barns, sheds, corrals, storage facilities, and a state-of-the-art shooting range.
- source
- J. P. King Auction Company
Source: J.P. King Auction Company
The property name comes from its freshwater lakes that are teeming with “monster trout,” according to the listing.
- source
- J.P. King Auction Company
There are two ranch manager homes on-site, as well as eight luxury cabins that can accommodate up to 20 guests.
- source
- J.P. King Auction Company
A landing page for the Monster Lake Ranch indicates it was used as a guest ranch, offering cabin and tipi rentals.
- source
- Monster Lake Ranch
Source: Monster Lake Ranch
Horses have plenty of space to roam on the ranch.
- source
- J.P. King Auction Company
Kim Kardashian West confirmed her husband’s purchase of the ranch on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.
- source
- NBC
“We love Wyoming; it’s always been such an amazing place,” Kardashian West told Fallon. “My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it.”
The reality-TV star said she recently visited the property “in the wilderness” and wasn’t prepared for the lack of electricity and a bathroom.
- source
- J.P. King Auction Company
“My phone dies – there’s literally, like, no service, no nothing,” Kardashian West told Fallon. “I’m peeing in a bottle because there’s, like, no bathroom.”
In a Vogue Arabia interview published 10 days ago, West had asked his wife, Kim Kardashian West, where she saw herself in 10 years and she told him: “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”
- source
- J.P. King Auction Company
Source: Vogue Arabia
The ranch’s listing notes that Wyoming is “a top-tier, tax-friendly state for landownership and business.”
- source
- J.P. King Auction Company
USA Today recently ranked Wyoming as the most tax-friendly state for business, citing its lack of individual and corporate income tax and low property and sales taxes.