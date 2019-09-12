Kanye West just bought a $14 million Wyoming ranch. Take a look at the massive property that comes with a saloon, an events venue, and a shooting range.

Rapper Kanye West just bought a $14 million ranch in Wyoming, TMZ originally reported.

Kim Kardashian West, West’s wife, confirmed the purchase on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

The ranch, which spans hundreds of acres of grassy plains with a backdrop of dramatic mountain scenery, includes a restaurant and saloon, a ranch-style event venue, a maintenance shop, an office building, and ranch improvements including horse barns, sheds, corrals, storage facilities, and a state-of-the-art shooting range.

It’s unclear whether West bought the whole property, which was listed as six separate parcels, or just a portion.

According to TMZ, West did not pay full price for the ranch, but the sale amount is unknown.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The Monster Lake Ranch is located in northwestern Wyoming, about 75 miles from Yellowstone National Park and just under 60 miles from the border with Montana.

It’s about a four-hour drive from the resort town of Jackson, which one report called the most unequal place in the US.

The average income of the richest 1% in the Jackson metropolitan area is more than $16.1 million, while the average income of the remaining 99% is $122,447, according to a 2018 report published by the Economic Policy Institute.

West and other members of the Kardashian-West-Jenner clan have previously been spotted in Jackson, as well as at the nearby luxury resort Amangani.

At Amangani, which features a heated outdoor infinity pool with stunning mountain views, a night’s stay starts at an average of $975 and can go up to $2,100.

The Monster Lake Ranch that West is reported to have bought spans at least 1,400 acres of grassy plains with a backdrop of dramatic mountains.

It was listed for sale as six separate parcels with J.P. King Auction Company. It’s unknown which of the parcels West purchased.

When reached by Business Insider to confirm the sale to West, the marketing director of J.P. King Auction Company said: “Unfortunately we do not comment on our clients or the purchasers of our properties that we represent.”

The property includes a restaurant and saloon, a ranch-style event venue, a maintenance shop, an office building, and ranch improvements including horse barns, sheds, corrals, storage facilities, and a state-of-the-art shooting range.

The property name comes from its freshwater lakes that are teeming with “monster trout,” according to the listing.

There are two ranch manager homes on-site, as well as eight luxury cabins that can accommodate up to 20 guests.

A landing page for the Monster Lake Ranch indicates it was used as a guest ranch, offering cabin and tipi rentals.

Horses have plenty of space to roam on the ranch.

“We love Wyoming; it’s always been such an amazing place,” Kardashian West told Fallon. “My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there. I love L.A, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it.”

The reality-TV star said she recently visited the property “in the wilderness” and wasn’t prepared for the lack of electricity and a bathroom.

“My phone dies – there’s literally, like, no service, no nothing,” Kardashian West told Fallon. “I’m peeing in a bottle because there’s, like, no bathroom.”

In a Vogue Arabia interview published 10 days ago, West had asked his wife, Kim Kardashian West, where she saw herself in 10 years and she told him: “I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer.”

The ranch’s listing notes that Wyoming is “a top-tier, tax-friendly state for landownership and business.”

USA Today recently ranked Wyoming as the most tax-friendly state for business, citing its lack of individual and corporate income tax and low property and sales taxes.