Kanye West says he’s launching an architecture arm to his company Yeezy, and he’s looking for designers who ‘want to make the world a better place’

source Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

On Sunday, rapper Kanye West tweeted that he is starting an architecture arm to his clothing company Yeezy.

The project will be called Yeezy Home.

Not too many details are available yet, but West has said in the past that he wants to delve into products beyond music and fashion.

Kanye West is venturing into architecture.

On Sunday, West tweeted: “We’re starting a Yeezy architecture arm called Yeezy home. We’re looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better.”

The firm will be a part of Yeezy, West’s clothing company in collaboration with Adidas. Currently, Yeezy only offers a line of footwear, bags, and apparel, but in April, West tweeted that “Yeezy is no longer a fashion company we should be referred to as apparel or clothing or simply YEEZY.”

West’s trainers are hugely popular, and Yeezy is considered one of the most influential sneaker brands. In late April, West (falsely) claimed that Yeezy is “the 2nd fastest growing company in history,” adding that his team has 160 positions to fill by the end of 2018.

In the same tweetstorm, he expressed support for Donald Trump and posted photos of himself in a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap. The tweets resulted in a backlash online, with some customers threatening to burn or sell their Yeezy sneakers.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Yeezy Home. While not many details are known, West’s Twitter account may provide hints about the firm’s aesthetic.

Following the tweets about Trump, West posted photos of a few interior and exterior spaces. It’s unclear if the designs will be a part of Yeezy Home.

West has mentioned his interest in architecture before.

In a 2013 BBC interview, he said: “I want to do product, I am a product person. Not just clothing but water bottle design, architecture … I make music but I shouldn’t be limited to once place of creativity. I hang around architects mostly, people that wanna make things as dope as possible … This is the reason why I’m working with five architects at a time. The time spent in a bad apartment, I can’t get that back. But the education I can get from working on it is priceless.”