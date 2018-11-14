Kaplan Learning Institute, the first private learning institute in ASEAN, to collaborate with IBM in enabling quality IT talent in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 November 2018 – Kaplan Learning Institute (KLI), one of Singapore’s leading corporate training and financial literacy provider, and IBM (NYSE), today officially announced the launch of the IBM Skills Academy @ Kaplan. The collaboration sees KLI adopting IBM’s worldwide premier training and certification initiative to train those keen to bridge their digital skills gap and stand out from the competition.









From left to right: – Mr Howie Lau, Chief Industry Development Officer, IMDA – Hwee Lee Yeo, Skills Programme Lead, IBM ASEAN and Skills Academy and University Programme Lead – Associate Professor Rhys Johnson, Chief Operating Officer & Provost, Kaplan Singapore – Ms Ang Li May, Deputy CEO, e2i

IBM Skills Academy @ Kaplan will offer eight courses in areas such as Blockchain & Big Data, to equip students with in-demand technical skills, and enable them to meet industry’s requirements for new skills and expertise. Upon completion of each course, students will receive an industry-recognised IBM Digital Badge certifying their competence.

Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), IBM Skills Academy @ Kaplan seeks to answer the workforce needs of today’s digital economy by transforming students into industry-focused professionals with face-to-face training in the application of latest infocomm technologies and tools.

Combining IBM’s sophisticated digital learning assets with KLI’s skilled training resources, this collaboration brings about an unparalleled blend of learning and ensures industry-relevant training in areas of high demand such as Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

This collaboration is aligned with the aim of Techskills Accelerator (TeSA). TeSA — a national initiative driven by IMDA — works toward building and developing a skilled ICT workforce for the Singapore economy.

Eligible trainees taking up courses at IBM Skills Academy @ Kaplan, which are supported through TeSA’s Critical Infocomm Technology Resource Programme Plus (CITREP+), may enjoy course fee support. In addition, NTUC members can enjoy further course fee subsidy under the Union Training Assistance Programme (UTAP), supported by the NTUC-Education and Training Fund (NETF) and administered by the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Abraham Thomas, Managing Director of IBM Singapore, says “The urgent need for qualified and experienced IT talent is a global phenomenon and one that IBM and Kaplan have been keenly aware. It gives us great pleasure to be able to put into practice a core collaboration with IMDA, Kaplan Learning Institute and IBM to upskill students with IBM Skills Academy @ Kaplan. The unique advantage of world-class academic learning outcomes, priceless industry knowledge and experience from one of the largest technology companies of the world, coupled with the deep training skills of Kaplan will reap deep rewards for the country and its future.”

Associate Professor Rhys Johnson, Chief Operating Officer and Provost of Kaplan Singapore, asserts, “We are pleased to be collaborating with IBM, who has actively contributed in the areas of education, research and the transfer of technology to aid in upgrading the IT skills and resources of Singapore. The collaboration will provide more opportunities for individuals to stay relevant, reiterating Kaplan as a Lifelong Integrated Learning Partner in offering both academic programmes for higher learning as well as professional certifications and training courses for skills development. With available funding through CITREP+ and UTAP, the courses of the IBM Skills Academy @ Kaplan are made available to more individuals to upskill and specialise in the areas of ICT.”

Howie Lau, Chief Industry Development Officer, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), shared, “ICT professionals with deep tech skills such as blockchain and data analytics are in strong demand especially with the rapid digital transformation of industries and businesses. As such, we welcome the launch of IBM Skills Academy @ Kaplan, which will provide a variety of training courses for local aspiring tech professionals in Singapore. Supported under TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA), such courses in fields like artificial intelligence and cloud computing are in line with our aim to prepare our workforce for the new digital economy.”

Vicky Wong, deputy CEO of e2i, comments:

“As our economy enters Industry 4.0 and Singapore is increasingly powered by digital innovation, there is a need for our workers to be up-to-date with in-demand technological skillsets. By supporting these courses, we hope that our workforce will have easier access to these skills upgrades and steadily move towards becoming Worker 4.0 to thrive in the digital era.”

For more information on IBM Skills Academy @ Kaplan, visit http://www.kaplan.com.sg/courses/ibm-skills-academy/.