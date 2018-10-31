All the show-stopping Halloween costumes from the Kardashian-Jenner family this year

caption Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian typically embrace Halloween traditions. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner family members are known for extravagance – which means they tend to go overboard when given a theme, from color-coordinated Lamborghinis to baby showers saturated with cherry blossoms.

Halloween is one of the few occasions that truly rewards this commitment, and the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clan never disappoints on this spooky holiday.

Here’s the complete roundup of the family’s show-stopping costumes this year.

Kylie Jenner became a Barbie doll.

caption “Life in plastic, it’s fantastic.” source @kyliejenner/Instagram

All Kylie Jenner needed for this look was a pink bodysuit, pink heels, and some creative packaging.

Kylie even had an outfit change for this one costume.

caption “She’s got fits,” Kylie wrote. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics creator cited her specific outfit inspiration: the 25th anniversary Barbie doll.

Kylie also donned massive pink butterfly wings.

caption Another pink bodysuit. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

For this costume’s Instagram debut, Kylie used the caption “Butterfly Effect” – the name of a song by her boyfriend, Travis Scott, which was released around the same time their daughter was conceived.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi had matching butterfly wings.

caption Stormi Webster was born in early February. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo donned matching butterfly costumes – not unlike Kylie and Travis, who have matching butterfly tattoos.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True were matching in unicorn onesies.

caption “Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post,” Khloe teased in her caption. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

“It’s our first Halloween together!!!!” Khloe wrote of her 6-month-old daughter. “She’s too cute to spook!!”

Even Kim’s daughter Chicago rocked a unicorn horn.

caption Kim’s youngest child is three months older than True. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Apparently, True and Chicago are “besties.”

Khloe and True matched again as tigers.

caption Khloe committed to the costume with her face makeup. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe has been fully embracing her first Halloween as a mom.

True also made the perfect baby panda.

caption True is Khloe’s first child and Tristan Thompson’s second. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

True Thompson is only 6 months old, but she’s already well-versed in Kardashian costume changes.

True continued her animal theme with a lamb costume.

caption Judging by her grin, this one might be her favorite. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

True was also dressed as a pig.

caption The material is similar to that of her lamb costume. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

True also has a flamingo costume.

caption She must have a big closet. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

True broke the pattern, however, when she dressed as a pumpkin.

caption She wore this to a pumpkin patch, naturally. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

According to Khloe’s post on Instagram, she “loves dressing up.”

Kendall Jenner nailed her “Austin Powers” costume.

caption Kendall attended the Casamigos Halloween party in Las Vegas. source Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner looked exactly like a Fembot – satirically feminine killing machines – from the first “Austin Powers” film.

Kendall’s friend, musician Fai Khadra, coordinated as the film’s titular character.

All five sisters coordinated their costumes as Victoria’s Secret Angels.

caption Her over-the-top wings were grazing the floor. source Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe each put their own spin on the classic angel costume.

According to Kim’s Instagram post, Victoria’s Secret sent the sisters “actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night.”

Kendall echoed this sentiment, writing: “Thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night.” (Although, of course, Kendall has some practice; she now an ambassador for La Perla lingerie, but the supermodel has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and might do so again this year.)

The Daily Mail shared a full look of the outfits used in the photo shoot by photographer Marcus Hyde.

