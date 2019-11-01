Every single showstopping Halloween costume the Kardashian-Jenner family wore this year

The Kardashian-Jenner family tends to love extravagant themes, which typically means the sisters go overboard for Halloween. This year is no exception.

Here’s the complete roundup of the family’s showstopping costumes in 2019.

Kendall Jenner dressed as some kind of woodland fairy to host a Halloween party for her friends and family.

caption Kendall didn’t clarify the inspiration behind her elaborate costume. source @kendalljenner/Instagram

She even donned pointy ear prosthetics for the occasion.

Kylie Jenner had a similarly ambiguous, pointy-eared costume.

caption Kylie wore this look to her sister’s Halloween party. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Although she isn’t clearly wearing wings in any of her Instagram story updates, fans have speculated that she was dressed as a butterfly.

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as the campy ’50s character Vampira.

caption Vampira’s famous feature was an exaggeratedly small waist. source @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The character, played by Maila Nurmi, hosted the “The Vampira Show” in 1954 and 1955.

Kourtney also wore a cowgirl costume to Kendall’s party.

caption “howdy y’all,” she wrote on Instagram. source @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She was filmed dancing with real-life country music star, Kacey Musgraves, at her sister’s party.

Kim Kardashian West donned multiple looks to become Elle Woods.

caption She even carried around a tiny dog for the occasion. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

With her spot-on homage to Reese Witherspoon’s beloved character from “Legally Blonde,” Kim poked fun at her own hopes of taking the bar in 2022.

She even recreated Elle Woods’ famous video essay in her application to Harvard Law School.

Kim got her kids involved as characters from “The Flintstones.”

caption “The Flintstones” was an animated TV show in the ’60s. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim’s 6-year-old daughter North was dressed as the Flintstones family matriarch, Wilma, while 3-year-old Saint was the family’s father, Fred, and 1-year-old Chicago was Pebbles. Kim herself wore a Betty Rubble costume – and her husband, Kanye West, was Dino.

For another of her many costumes, Kylie became a grown-up Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

caption She carried a bedazzled purse shaped like Ariel’s fishy sidekick, Flounder. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s close friend group coordinated with multiple Disney princess costumes. Sofia Richie dressed as Sleeping Beauty, while Jenner’s (post-Jordyn Woods) best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, dressed as Cinderella.

Earlier in the week, Kylie and her best friend channeled Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 VMAs.

caption Britney Spears and Madonna onstage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. source @kyliejenner/Instagram / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While neither posted clear photos of their coordinating costumes, they did briefly recreate the pop stars’ infamous onstage kiss in a video on Jenner’s Instagram story.

Kylie and her daughter Stormi coordinated with superhero costumes.

caption The stretchy costumes also resemble Power Rangers suits. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie had elaborate Halloween-themed kids activities at her house.

Stormi also wore a mini version of her mom’s 2019 Met Gala look.

caption Kylie’s original look was designed by Versace. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie shared multiple photos of her mini-me, all dolled up from purple wig to matching poofy feathered sleeves.

For trick-or-treating, Kim’s daughter North dressed as a devil, while Kourtney’s daughter Penelope dressed as half-devil-half-angel.

caption The kids were joined by a friend dressed as an angel. source @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Seven-year-old Penelope Disick even donned a blonde wig for her costume.

Khloe Kardashian dressed her daughter, True Thompson, in a “Swan Lake”-inspired outfit.

caption True Thompson was born on April 12, 2018. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

“SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1,” Khloe wrote on Instagram. “You know I have many more to share.”

True also wore an Oompa Loompa costume.

caption Oompa Loompas are candy experts. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Oompa Loompas are Willy Wonka’s orange-skinned, green-haired helpers in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Khloe dressed True in a variety of onesies for Halloween, including a bumblebee.

caption Khloe is extremely enthusiastic about Halloween costumes for her daughter. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Some of True’s costumes last year included a unicorn, tiger, and panda.

Khloe recreated one of True’s costumes from last year: a pumpkin.

caption Khloe photographed her in an actual pumpkin patch. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Last year, True also wore a hat for her pumpkin costume.

True even wore face paint to complete her lion costume.

caption She wore tiny Timberland boots. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

She had whiskers and a tongue.

For her part, Khloe dressed as Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.”

caption Cruella is the villain in the 1996 animated Disney film. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

She included her daughter by dressing her up as one of the dalmatians.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner chose a costume from Pixar’s “Coco.”

caption Historically, sugar skulls and skeletons are important to Day of the Dead celebrations. source @kourtneykardash/Instagram

In the movie, Miguel meets his skeleton ancestors, who live in the Land of the Dead.