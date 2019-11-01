Every single showstopping Halloween costume the Kardashian-Jenner family wore this year

- The Kardashian-Jenner family members love to go overboard for Halloween, and this year is no exception.
- Kylie Jenner wore no less than five costumes, including coordinating Disney princesses with her friends.
- Kim Kardashian nailed her Elle Woods looks, and Kourtney Kardashian embodied a campy TV persona from the ’50s.
The Kardashian-Jenner family tends to love extravagant themes, which typically means the sisters go overboard for Halloween. This year is no exception.
Here’s the complete roundup of the family’s showstopping costumes in 2019.
Kendall Jenner dressed as some kind of woodland fairy to host a Halloween party for her friends and family.
She even donned pointy ear prosthetics for the occasion.
Kylie Jenner had a similarly ambiguous, pointy-eared costume.
Although she isn’t clearly wearing wings in any of her Instagram story updates, fans have speculated that she was dressed as a butterfly.
Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as the campy ’50s character Vampira.
The character, played by Maila Nurmi, hosted the “The Vampira Show” in 1954 and 1955.
Kourtney also wore a cowgirl costume to Kendall’s party.
She was filmed dancing with real-life country music star, Kacey Musgraves, at her sister’s party.
Kim Kardashian West donned multiple looks to become Elle Woods.
With her spot-on homage to Reese Witherspoon’s beloved character from “Legally Blonde,” Kim poked fun at her own hopes of taking the bar in 2022.
She even recreated Elle Woods’ famous video essay in her application to Harvard Law School.
Kim got her kids involved as characters from “The Flintstones.”
Kim’s 6-year-old daughter North was dressed as the Flintstones family matriarch, Wilma, while 3-year-old Saint was the family’s father, Fred, and 1-year-old Chicago was Pebbles. Kim herself wore a Betty Rubble costume – and her husband, Kanye West, was Dino.
This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!
For another of her many costumes, Kylie became a grown-up Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Kylie’s close friend group coordinated with multiple Disney princess costumes. Sofia Richie dressed as Sleeping Beauty, while Jenner’s (post-Jordyn Woods) best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, dressed as Cinderella.
Earlier in the week, Kylie and her best friend channeled Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 VMAs.
While neither posted clear photos of their coordinating costumes, they did briefly recreate the pop stars’ infamous onstage kiss in a video on Jenner’s Instagram story.
Kylie and her daughter Stormi coordinated with superhero costumes.
Kylie had elaborate Halloween-themed kids activities at her house.
Stormi also wore a mini version of her mom’s 2019 Met Gala look.
Kylie shared multiple photos of her mini-me, all dolled up from purple wig to matching poofy feathered sleeves.
For trick-or-treating, Kim’s daughter North dressed as a devil, while Kourtney’s daughter Penelope dressed as half-devil-half-angel.
Seven-year-old Penelope Disick even donned a blonde wig for her costume.
Khloe Kardashian dressed her daughter, True Thompson, in a “Swan Lake”-inspired outfit.
“SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1,” Khloe wrote on Instagram. “You know I have many more to share.”
True also wore an Oompa Loompa costume.
Oompa Loompas are Willy Wonka’s orange-skinned, green-haired helpers in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Khloe dressed True in a variety of onesies for Halloween, including a bumblebee.
Some of True’s costumes last year included a unicorn, tiger, and panda.
Khloe recreated one of True’s costumes from last year: a pumpkin.
Last year, True also wore a hat for her pumpkin costume.
True even wore face paint to complete her lion costume.
She had whiskers and a tongue.
For her part, Khloe dressed as Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.”
She included her daughter by dressing her up as one of the dalmatians.
Family matriarch Kris Jenner chose a costume from Pixar’s “Coco.”
In the movie, Miguel meets his skeleton ancestors, who live in the Land of the Dead.