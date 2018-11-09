Multiple Kardashian-Jenner compounds are reportedly in flames as the California wildfires grow

caption Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, and Caitlyn Jenner have reportedly been directly affected by the California wildfires. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Greg Doherty/Getty Images

California is currently dealing with several dangerous wildfires.

One fire has reached the Hidden Hills home of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West , according to TMZ.

West and , according to TMZ. Flames are reportedly on the property and threatening to destroy the Wests’ mansion. The family members and their staff have been evacuated.

TMZ reports that Caitlyn Jenner’s home in Malibu has already been destroyed.

Multiple wildfires currently raging in California have now threatened multiple Kardashian-Jenner compounds.

TMZ is reporting that flames can be seen on the Hidden Hills property owned by Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

The mansion is “in grave danger of being consumed by flames,” according to the website. Kardashian West has since addressed the report on Twitter, but seems unsure of the exact nature of the situation.

“I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment,” she wrote. “It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor.”

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe ???????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

She also thanked the California firefighters.

Fire Fighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

TMZ’s sources say that the family’s staff and security team have now been completely evacuated. Kardashian West, West, and their children evacuated early Friday morning.

“Pray for Calabasas,” Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram story. “Just landed back home and had one hour to pack up and evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

caption Kardashian West posted updates about their evacuation on social media. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

West assured fans on Twitter that his family is safe.

Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close — ye (@kanyewest) November 9, 2018

TMZ has also reported that Caitlyn Jenner’s home in Malibu has already been completely destroyed by flames.

The mansion in Southern California “is the same area where the Woolsey fire is burning out of control,” TMZ reports. “Our sources say the home went up in flames Friday as the fire burned toward Malibu.”

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation for all of Malibu on Friday.

MANDATORY EVACUATION – now for all City of Malibu + areas S of 101 Fwy, Ventura line to Malibu Cyn https://t.co/82ZLXFtfHl — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) November 9, 2018

Jenner has not issued any updates about her home or her safety on social media.

Representatives for Jenner, Kardashian West, and West didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

