All the adorable Halloween costumes from the Kardashian-Jenner kids this year

The Kardashian-Jenners go all out for Halloween and they’ve passed that on to the next generation.

Some of the kids opted for animal outfits (like tigers) while others went with iconic movie characters (like Mini-Me and Jack Skellington.

Here’s the complete roundup of the adorable costumes that the Kardashian-Jenner children wore this year.

True Thompson and mother Khloé Kardashian wore matching unicorn onesies.

caption She’s the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

True was born in April 2018.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest child, Chicago, also channeled her inner unicorn.

caption Chicago West was born via surrogate in January 2018. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

She wore a headband that included a silver horn and matching animal ears.

Khloé and True also twinned as tigers.

caption This was True’s first Halloween. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé seemed to enjoy giving her daughter various costumes to wear.

True continued the animal theme by dressing like a panda.

caption Most of a panda’s diet consists of bamboo. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

She was smiling from ear to ear.

She also wore a lamb costume.

caption Adult female sheep are referred to as ewes. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

It looked just as cozy as the other outfits True wore.

In addition, she donned a pig outfit.

caption Unfortunately, Khloé didn’t post any videos of True oinking, source @khloekardashian/Instagram

The costume also included a giant bow.

True didn’t only dress as four-legged creatures. She also got a flamingo costume.

caption Flamingos are known for their pink feathers and long legs. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

She also wore striped tights.

Lastly, True wore a pumpkin costume to fully embody the spirit of Halloween.

caption Technically, pumpkins are considered fruits. source @khloekardashian/Instagram

Naturally, she posed in a pumpkin patch.

Stormi Webster matched mom Kylie Jenner with a pink butterfly ensemble.

caption Stormi Webster was born on February 1, 2018. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, released the song “Butterfly Effect” in 2017.

Stormi also wore a custom-made shiny outfit to go with Kylie’s storm cloud look.

caption A stuffed lightning bolt was included as part of the theme. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie donned a short, platinum wig.

Mason Disick dressed as “Austin Powers” villain Mini-Me.

caption Verne Troyer starred as Mini-Me. source Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Mason didn’t forget Mr. Bigglesworth. He also included a fake hairless cat in his ensemble.

Reign also teamed up with Saint West to resemble Lil Pump and Kanye West’s recent music video looks.

caption The necklace on Saint reads “Donda,” which is the name of Kanye’s late mom. source @KimKardashian/Instagram

Kanye and Lil Pump released “I Love It” in September 2018.

North West and Penelope Disick were inspired by Lil Pump and Kanye’s “Saturday Night Live” performance.

caption They managed to get their hands on Fiji and Perrier costumes. source @KimKardashian/Twitter

The rappers performed the song “I Love It” on “SNL” in late September.

Reign, Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest child, was inspired by Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

caption “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was released in 1993. source Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

He went trick-or-treating with Kourtney dressed as Ariana Grande.

