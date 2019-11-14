RANKED: The top 10 Kardashian family scandals that captured our attention this year

caption Kylie Jenner had issues with both her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and boyfriend, Travis Scott, this year. source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic / Jon Kopaloff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images

You can say plenty of things about the Kardashian-Jenner family (and people do), but one thing you cannot call them is “boring.”

This past year was no different. Calabasas’ first family gave us scandalous behavior, botched product launches, and sensational social media posts that captured the internet’s attention for days, weeks, or even months at a time.

Insider picked the 10 biggest moments that made headlines this year and ranked them in order of shock value.

10. Kylie was dragged for her skincare line.

caption Kylie Jenner launched a series of tutorials for her Kylie Skin products on YouTube. source Screenshot YouTube/Kylie Jenner

When Kylie Jenner announced a walnut face scrub would be included in her new skincare line, she was immediately mocked online since dermatologists have warned that exfoliants with walnut as an ingredient can irritate the surface of the skin.

“Walnut Face Scrub!!!!!!!!!! In 2019!!!” one person wrote on Twitter. Another said “Omg not WALNUT Kylie the girls have been dragging St. Ives for 10 years now lol read the ROOM.”

However, Kylie Skin still managed to sell out the full $125 skin set, so the scandal couldn’t have been too powerful.

9. Kim and Kanye named their fourth child Psalm.

caption Psalm is the fourth child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. source @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West inspired confusion, memes, and plenty of jokes when they announced the name of their youngest child: Psalm West.

Now, Psalm is an unusual name, and objectively hard to pronounce. The popular Instagram account @norisblackbook, which parodies the personality of 6-year-old North West, exclusively refers to the newborn as “Sam.”

But, like clockwork, fans and critics react strongly every time a Kardashian child is named, so the reactions have largely lost their power.

8. The West family’s flat sinks caused quite a stir.

caption Screenshots from Kim Kardashian’s “73 Questions” YouTube video. source Vogue/YouTube

Kim gave a house tour and answered some inquiries for Vogue’s “73 Questions” YouTube series – but, as it turns out, the video only raised more questions thanks to a mind-boggling sink design in the background.

Kim later explained that her husband helped design the functional, yet seemingly flat sinks: There’s a slight incline and a slit for the water to drain.

7. Kendall Jenner’s “most raw story” turned out to be a brand deal with Proactive.

Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, were roundly criticized for a botched sponsorship announcement.

Kris had teased online that Kendall would be sharing her “most raw story.” The social media post also included a video of Kendall vaguely discussing a life-changing experience.

“When I was 14, I couldn’t reach as many people as I can now,” she said. “Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me I can speak to so many people and just be, like, I can help you, and it’s OK. I experience it, I’m very normal and, like, I understand you. Like, I can connect with you. I’m gonna try and help.”

Fans immediately began to speculate about what the revelation might be: Would Kendall open up about her mental health? Would she come out as queer?

Instead, Kendall announced that she’s the new face of Proactiv, the topical acne treatment. Some fans were disappointed, some furious, and some simply bemused.

6. Kylie threw a “Handmaid’s Tale”-themed party.

caption Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as handmaids from the dystopian show. source @yrispalmer/Instagram

In June, Kylie threw an elaborate birthday party for her best friend with a highly questionable theme: “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Each guest was given their own red robe and white bonnet, which are the outfits worn by the oppressed handmaidens in Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel and its Hulu show. The food and cocktails were given themed names like “Praise Be Vodka” and “Under His Eye Tequila.” In one video, Jenner could be heard saying “Welcome to Gilead.”

But not everyone found this quippy or clever. In fact, many found it “tone deaf” and “disheartening.”

5. Kim drew backlash for trying to trademark the name “Kimono” for her shapewear brand.

caption Kim Kardashian revamped the marketing for her shapewear brand after the backlash. source Reuters/Vanessa Beecroft

Kim received universal backlash when she announced the launch of her new shapewear brand, originally named “Kimono.”

A kimono is a traditional robe in Japanese culture, with a history that dates back to 1615, according to London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. Kim was criticized for cultural appropriation and was urged to change the brand name – even by the Japanese mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa.

The backlash was so severe that Kim promptly changed the name to “Skims” and apologized, saying she never meant to “intentionally disrespect” Japanese culture.

4. Kylie sang “rise and shine” and instantly became a meme.

caption Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in 2018. source Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kylie went wildly viral after she sang “rise and shine” to her daughter in a YouTube video. The clip quickly became a meme and inspired fans to joke about Jenner deserving a Grammy.

Her vocals were so popular in videos, tweets, and song remixes that the 22-year-old mogul made “rise and shine” merchandise and even filed a trademark for the phrase.

3. Kylie split from her longtime boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Travis Scott.

caption Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner say they’re committed to co-parenting. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

In early October, news broke that Kylie and her longtime partner, Travis Scott, had split after more than two years together.

Their breakup shocked fans. After all, the couple’s joint Playboy cover was still on shelves; they had just given the magazine an interview in which they gushed about their healthy sex life, their “chemistry,” and how they “keep getting stronger.”

2. Kylie was named the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

caption Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty

In March, Forbes reported that Kylie had officially become the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

Despite the major accomplishment, many were irritated and even offended with Forbes classifying Jenner as “self-made,” on account of her famous family and inherited wealth.

Kylie was eventually compelled to respond to the intense backlash: “I can’t say I’ve done it by myself,” she told the New York Times. “If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

1. Tristan Thompson was caught fooling around with Jordyn Woods.

caption Tristan Thompson was Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend; Jordyn Woods was Kylie Jenner’s best friend. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images / Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Nearly one year after Tristan Thompson was exposed for cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with multiple women – and even after Khloe confirmed yet forgave his indiscretions – the couple was hit with an arguably bigger scandal.

In February 2019, Thompson was spotted cheating with a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Jordyn Woods. Anonymous sources told TMZ that Thompson and Woods “were all over each other” and “making out.”

Woods, who had been best friends with Kylie for years, promptly moved out of their shared home. The scandal had such wide-ranging ripples that she was even compelled to address the accusations on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”

The fallout was also documented on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Khloe called the incident a “debilitating blow to my soul,” and it didn’t sound like Kylie felt much better. The effects are radiating throughout the Kardashian fandom to this day.