How the Kardashian-Jenners have changed over the past decade

caption Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner pictured at the end of the decade in December 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

The rise and dominance of the Kardashian-Jenners defined pop culture in the 2010s.

Here’s how every family member looked at the beginning of the decade versus the end.

While the Kardashians were certainly famous in 2009, no one could have foreseen how the family would rise to prominence and dominate headlines throughout the 2010s.

The Kardashian-Jenner women have built their legacy by harnessing the power of social media, weaponizing radical transparency, and lionizing vanity – leaning farther and farther into this strategy as time passes. By selling their own self-image, they’ve dictated the most defining beauty trends of the past 10 years.

Keep scrolling to see how every family member, from oldest to youngest, looked at the beginning of the decade versus the end.

THEN: Kris Jenner was navigating her family through the fifth season of their E! reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

caption Kris Jenner on the fifth season premiere of “KUWTK,” which aired on August 22, 2010. source E!

In a 2010 interview with ABC News, Kris Jenner denied reports that E! planned to soon pull the plug on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“Season 52,” the momager joked. “Kylie gets married.”

NOW: Kris has helped build the fortunes of her multi-millionaire children.

caption Kris Jenner attends the 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards. source Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Kris famously manages each of her six children, all of whom are worth tens of millions of dollars – or, in the case of her youngest, $1 billion. It’s been widely reported that she takes 10% of her kids’ earnings. She’s also an executive producer for “KUWTK.”

THEN: Kourtney Kardashian had just given birth to her first child, the first member of the family’s new generation.

caption Kourtney Kardashian arrives at Jet Nightclub in Las Vegas on February 19, 2010. source Denise Truscello/WireImage

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Mason Disick, her first child with Scott Disick, on December 14, 2009.

“Mason comes first, and if that makes me unprofessional at times, so be it,” she told Parenting magazine in early 2011. “Especially during the first three months, I didn’t care if I was late. We were on his schedule. Nothing is more important than Mason.”

NOW: Kourtney has three children and loves being a mom.

caption Kourtney Kardashian at a Dior runway show on December 3, 2019. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

Kourtney gave birth to her daughter, Penelope Disick, in 2012 and her second son, Reign Aston Disick, in 2014. She has recently toyed with quitting “KUWTK” to focus on her family.

“That’s a thing I always think to myself – ‘When is it enough?’ Because I don’t like missing out on certain things, like doing my kids’ homework or certain after school activities or different things like that,” she told The Real in 2019.

THEN: Kim Kardashian West began her foray into business and entrepreneurship.

caption Kim Kardashian West debuted her new fragrance on February 4, 2010. source John Parra/WireImage

In 2010, Kim Kardashian West (then just Kim Kardashian, having recently split from Reggie Bush) was best known as the star of “KUWTK,” but spent a lot of time making branded appearances and released her first fragrance.

“We grew up in this life of privilege, but we were always taught when we’re 18, we’re gonna be cut off. We’d better figure it out, and we’d better get a job. My father taught us really well, and I think really instilled a good work ethic in us,” Kim told ABC News that year. “He would see that the whole entrepreneur side that he instilled in me. He would be so happy.”

NOW: Kim has launched multiple successful businesses and is studying to become a lawyer.

caption Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. source Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kim launched KKW Beauty in 2017 and KKW Fragrance later that same year. She launched her shapewear brand, Skims, in 2019.

The mogul also revealed this year that she’s apprenticing at a San Francisco law office in hopes of taking the bar in 2022, inspired by her newfound activism for criminal justice reform.

“My dad always taught me that hard work is really important, and to really commit to things. So my goal would be, in like 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people,” she said on “KUWTK.”

Kim is also kept busy by her husband, Kanye West, and their four children: 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago, and 7-month-old Psalm.

THEN: In 2010, Khloe Kardashian was a newlywed.

caption Khloe Kardashian attends Three-O Vodka’s Rangtang launch party on February 23, 2010. source Rob Loud/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian tied the knot with Lamar Odom on September 27, 2009 – exactly one month after they met, and nine days after they got engaged.

NOW: Khloe is a best-selling author, TV host, and mom of one.

caption Khloe Kardashian attends an Armenian Institute event on November 19, 2019. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA

After she and her husband split, Khloe refocused on her health and published her best-selling memoir “Strong Looks Better Naked” in 2015.

She now hosts the E! makeover show “Revenge Body,” which premiered in 2017, and co-parents her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

THEN: Rob Kardashian was newly single and living with his sister Khloe.

caption Rob Kardashian at a Super Bowl party on February 5, 2010. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Leather & Laces

Rob Kardashian split from his longtime girlfriend, Adrienne Bailon, in 2009. In 2010, he was often seen on “KUWTK” hanging out with Khloe in their home and going to events with his sisters.

NOW: Rob has a daughter, 3-year-old Dream Kardashian, and is committed to parenting.

caption Rob Kardashian is rarely photographed, but he was seen with his sisters on Halloween this year. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

According to his younger sister, Rob is the best parent in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. He shares the duties with his estranged ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. He was banned from Instagram after posting revenge porn and generally tends to lay low.

THEN: In 2010, Kendall Jenner was a newly signed model.

caption Kendall Jenner at KIIS FM’s 2010 Wango Tango. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner was just 14 when news broke that she had signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2010.

“Modeling has been my dream for a long time, and I was thrilled when I recently booked my first job with Forever 21,” she told Teen Vogue later that year. “I’m especially into hair, so I’d love to do a job where they give me a really crazy hairdo.”

NOW: Kendall is the highest paid model in the world.

caption Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show on October 24, 2019. source Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

According to a 2018 report from Forbes, Kendall earns more than any other model in the world. Her daily style choices regularly make headlines, and she’s listed on the Business of Fashion 500 as one of the key people shaping the fashion industry.

THEN: Kylie Jenner was just 12 years old when the decade began.

caption Kylie Jenner at KIIS FM’s 2010 Wango Tango Concert. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner is the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and was just 9 years old when their reality show debuted. As a tween, she made regular appearances on “KUWTK” and began making the rounds on various red carpets.

NOW: Kylie became a mom in 2018 and was recently crowned the youngest self-made billionaire in history.

caption Kylie Jenner at the 2019 premiere of Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

In March 2019, Forbes confirmed that Kylie had become the youngest billionaire in the world – and the youngest “self-made” billionaire in history at just 21 years old.

The vast majority of that sum is thanks to her company Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded and launched in 2015. The young mogul recently sold a majority stake in the company for $600 million.

Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, will turn 2 years old in February. She shares co-parenting duties with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.