The Kardashians are launching a business to sell clothes from their own closets as resale is poised to become a $51 billion market

caption The Kardashian-Jenner family’s new store will launch on Friday. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The Kardashians will soon begin selling their old clothes online, according to Instagram posts from Kris Jenner.

The online store – Kardashian Kloset – will launch on Friday morning and let shoppers purchase designer items from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s closets.

The new brand’s Instagram page has already started teasing items that will be for sale.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is moving into the resale sector.

The family’s lastest business venture lets shoppers purchase items from the family’s own closets. The store is called Kardashian Kloset and it is set to launch on Friday morning, according to a post on the store’s Instagram page on Tuesday.

The Kardashian-Jenners have been involved with a variety of business ventures in the past, including Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, Skims, which was renamed and launched earlier this month following backlash from critics.

Kris Jenner announced the launch of the store via Instagram on Sunday, writing “Our new fabulous online store, @KardashianKloset is coming soon! For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets. Stay tuned for all the details and launch date and follow @kardashiankloset on Instagram for more! Can’t wait….. Love you guys!”

The new brand’s Instagram page has already posted three items that will go on sale when the store launches. They include Kith activewear and a Gucci purse.

A representative for the family did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for further comment on Kardashian Kloset.

The resale market is expected to reach $51 billion by 2023, according to a report from online resale marketplace ThredUp. Online platforms like StockX, Stadium Goods, and The RealReal help facilitate the sale of luxury and designer items at resale.