The Kardashian-Jenners dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween for one of their most elaborate looks yet

caption Kim Kardashian was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the night. source Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween.

All of the sisters wore wings that looked straight out of a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kylie Jenner wore a sparkly bodysuit with her wings, while the rest of her sisters wore white lingerie.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for their elaborate Halloween costumes, but they basically outdid themselves while stepping out for a huge Halloween bash Wednesday night.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars wore lingerie and giant angel wings that looked straight out of a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The Daily Mail shared a full look of the outfits used in the photo shoot by photographer Marcus Hyde, while Kim Kardashian West gave a sneak peak on Twitter on her Instagram stories.

Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol pic.twitter.com/fkDf46eqaD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2018

According to Kardashian West, Victoria’s Secret sent them official Victoria’s Secret wings and outfits fit for the runway.

Kylie Jenner paired her wings with a sparkling bodysuit, while her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian went with white lingerie. Kourtney also switched her costume up by wearing thinner, wispier wings than her sisters’ more fluffy feathers.

Kardashian West tagged photographer Hyde in her Instagram story, who often posts photos of the two when they work together photo shoots. Entertainment Tonight reports that Hyde was in a car accident on Monday morning, and Kardashian West asked her Twitter followers for prayers on Tuesday.

Read more: 16 of the Kardashian-Jenners’ best Halloween costumes

Kendall is no stranger to hitting the runway in a pair of Victoria’s Secret wings, and she’s expected to make her grand return during this year’s fashion show in New York City. The model has yet to officially confirm the news, though designer Brian Atwood appeared to accidentally let it slip in a recent Instagram post.

caption Kendall Jenner last walked in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Read more: A designer says Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid may walk in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, despite missing last year’s

The show doesn’t air until later this year (as yet, it doesn’t have a date), but the Kardashian-Jenner sisters may have given us a taste of what’s to come.