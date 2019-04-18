The 10 worst Kardashian and Jenner photo editing fails of all time

caption The Kardashian family is well-known for their photo retouching. source Instagram/ @gordongram & Instagram/ @krisjenner

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are frequently accused of doctoring their photos.

Khloe Kardashian has been criticized of potentially editing her hair, head, and hands in photos.

Kim Kardashian allegedly brightened the color of her eyes in one photo.

In one Calvin Klein ad, Kourtney Kardashian appears to have a very thin arm.

The Kardashians are most known for being successful reality TV stars, but on social media, they don’t always keep it as real.

Fans have frequently accused the Kardashian and Jenner sisters of editing their famous selfies. Usually, it’s a weird curve or squiggle in the background that gives it away, while sometimes, a duplicated hand signifies that the photo was edited. Either way, the Kardashian dynasty has been dodging photo editing scandals for years.

Here are some of the most controversial photo editing fails that they wished you didn’t see.

Khloe Kardashian posted this picture on Instagram, and people were quick to point out potential edits on her hands and hair.

caption Khloe Kardashian strokes her hair. source Instagram/ @khloekardashian

Khloe paired the picture with a caption which reads, “You are so much more powerful than you know! Keep going.”

But it was her left thumb that caused the most controversy. It seems to have been duplicated as if there’s a second one hiding behind the original. Kardashian defended herself in the comments, saying the effect was from an editing app.

“Babe, it’s a glitch app. You can’t control what it makes a glitch effect to,” she wrote. “The fact that y’all think one would Photoshop thumbs concerns me a bit. What the hell are y’all Photoshopping?”

But the problems with this image doesn’t stop there. A closer look at Kardashian’s hair would reveal clear airbrush marks, proving that she edited the shape of her hair.

Khloe also got into trouble early this year when she posted a picture of herself heading to Diana Ross’ birthday party. Again, her hands were the focus of attention.

caption Khloe Kardashian channels her inner Diana Ross. source Instagram/ @khloekardashian

“‘When the legendary Ms Ross invites you to her birthday party, you show UP as best you can. What a beautiful inspiration!! Thank you for having us,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

However, commenters were quick to zoom in on Kardashian’s hands again in this picture. Many said there seemed to be too many fingers. One person wrote, “Please take a close look at both her hands and tell me I’m not the only one that sees the bad photoshopping,” while another commented, “14 fingers?”

She got into hot water once again with this Instagram, as people were confounded by her bizarre proportions.

caption Khloe Kardashian walks up steps. source Instagram/ @khloekardashian

The reality star and new mother posted this picture of herself in a sparkly bodysuit, pairing it with a sparkle emoji in the caption.

Instagram followers were quick to point out the weird proportioning, writing, “This looks odd,” and “so very strange looking.” But one person explained it best, commenting, “Does nobody see that the head does not fit on the body #QueenofPhotoshop.”

Kim Kardashian posted this strange picture of herself strutting in a parking lot to her Instagram in 2018.

caption Kim Kardashian in a parking lot. source Instagram/ @kimkardashian

The image was supposed to raise awareness for gun control, as she captioned it, “Let’s March! @AMarch4OurLives @EveryTown (Wear Orange)”

A closer look at this image hints that it was heavily edited. In the foreground, the sidewalk seems to bend and curve unnaturally, while the car in the background is flattened into what seems like an otherworldly vehicle.

Kim K had an explanation, however. She said she took the original photo from a fan who added a mirror effect, which distorted the image.

She caused more controversy when she posted this photo for a KKW Beauty brand with baby Chicago, as her arm appeared deformed.

caption Kim Kardashian holds baby Chicago West. source Instagram/ @kimkardashian

“My heavenly baby!” Kardashian captioned the photo. “Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com.”

Kardashian fans were quick to question if her arm was edited to appear thinner, however.

A closer look at the image proves there is an odd edit in the photo. In the middle of Kim’s bicep, there appears to be an indentation, which many believe was a mistake due to photo editing. Someone commented on the picture, “Someone deformed her arm bad.”

When hairstylist Chris Appleton posted this picture of Kim Kardashian, it sparked another photo editing scandal. This times, her eyes were the focus.

“Laid and stayed,” Appleton captioned the controversial photo.

When Kim posted the same picture on her Instagram, however, the photo seemed to be doctored. It’s very subtle, but Kim’s version of the photo clearly has lighter eyes. Some even accused the businesswoman of editing her nose as well.

Kylie Jenner also caused a controversy when she uploaded this picture to Instagram.

caption Kylie takes a selfie. source Instagram/ @kyliejenner

When Jenner posted the picture in 2017, many pointed out that the curtain seemed to bend and curve as if the picture was stretched to make her waist look smaller. However, Jenner took to social media again to explain that her curtains are just “crooked.”

“So this is like my selfie mirror and my Snapchat mirror, so for future, this is a curtain behind me that looks crooked,” Jenner said in the Snapchat video.

In 2016, she posted this photo to advertise for Fashion Nova’s jeans. Many thought she had enlarged her butt.

caption Kylie Jenner in Fashion Nova jeans. source Instagram/ @kyliejenner

“Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans,” she captioned the photo.

But fans were quick to point out what seemed like an enlarged backside, writing, “Obvious Photoshop. Look how big the pockets and belt loops are.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay posted this picture of himself with Kris Jenner in 2014 — but it looked totally different when Jenner later reposted it.

caption Kris Jenner and Gordon Ramsay. source Instagram/ @gordongram & Instagram/ @krisjenner

“Great seeing you tonight @krisjenner, can’t wait to read the cookbook,” Ramsay captioned the photo.

When Jenner posted the same photo on her Instagram, however, their faces were noticeably different. In Jenner’s version of the photo, both of their faces seem to be airbrushed and much smoother than in the original photo.

In 2018, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters posed together for a Calvin Klein underwear ad, but people were quick to point to the unnatural size of Kourtney’s arm.

caption The Kardashian/Jenner clan pose for Calvin Klein. source Instagram/ @kimkardashian

“Our new Fall 2018 @calvinklein underwear & jeans campaign,” Kim Kardashian captioned the photo on Instagram. “Join Our Family.”

People were quick to point out the size of Kourtney Kardashian’s arm because it appeared to be edited to look thinner. Calvin Klein denied the accusation that the picture was doctored.

“As you’ll see from the high-res version of the image, there are no issues with Kourtney’s arm,” Calvin Klein wrote in a statement to INSIDER at the time. “However, the light is hitting it which makes it slightly less defined. Unfortunately, when the image is posted to social media in a lower-resolution format, the shape of her arm loses its definition, creating the effect which social media users have commented on.”