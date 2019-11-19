People can’t get over how much the Kardashian sisters look like triplets in a new photo

caption From left to right, there’s Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West. source Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West recently collaborated with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian on a perfume line for her brand KKW Fragrance.

To promote the fragrances, Kardashian West shared a photo of herself and her sisters wearing strapless white tops, diamond necklaces, and ponytails on social media.

People cannot get over how similar the three women look in the photo, with many saying they look like triplets.

Others, however, argue that the sisters look too much alike, and that their photo was too heavily edited.

The Kardashian sisters are looking more like triplets these days.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West took to social media with a photo of herself and her two sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. The three sisters look practically identical in the photo, as they’re each seen wearing strapless white tops, layers of diamond necklaces, and long ponytails.

Kardashian West shared the photos to promote her KKW DIAMONDS fragrance collection, which she created with the help of her sisters.

On Twitter, many people couldn’t get over how much the three women look alike. People seemed particularly shocked by the resemblance between Kardashian West and Kourtney.

But not everyone was impressed by their similarities, with many arguing that the photo looks more creepy than cool.

Some people on Instagram questioned whether Kourtney’s arm had been edited, while others said she and Kardashian West look like they had buzz haircuts.

“Anyone seeing Kourt’s arm?” one person wrote.

“That arm though…” another person said.

“I can’t unsee the buzz cuts that Kim and Kourtney have,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Thought you had buzz cuts!” someone said.

At the time of writing, Kourtney doesn’t appear to have responded to the photo-editing allegations, though she has previously been accused of altering her Instagram photos. She also fired back at critics in 2018 with a heavily-edited image of herself and Kardashian West.

Previously, the Kardashian sisters shocked their fans with another promotional image for the KKW DIAMONDS fragrance collection.

In October, Kardashian West announced the line by sharing a photo in which she and her sisters held giant perfume bottles while wearing pink bodysuits. In the photo, Khloe debuted brown hair – a departure from the blonde locks she’s worn in recent years.

Many people loved the change, and urged Khloe to keep her brunette hair permanently.

To learn more about the KKW DIAMONDS collaboration, visit the brand’s website.

