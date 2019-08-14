14 facts that will make you think differently about the Kardashian-Jenner family

caption Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner pose with Kim Kardashian West. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While the Kardashians have built a successful brand on lavish displays of wealth and fame, they’re often criticized for that very reputation – particularly by those who believe they’re squandering their resources and platforms.

The family does, however, make a point to support various causes, donate to charities, and raise awareness issues impacting the world.

Here are 14 examples of the Kardashian-Jenner women making a positive impact.

Kylie Jenner is working with Ellen DeGeneres to donate the proceeds of her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection.

caption Kylie Jenner’s new birthday collection is money-themed. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

When Kylie Jenner announced her 22nd birthday collection for Kylie Cosmetics, which is themed around her billionaire status, she said the launch would be “much bigger than what it seems.”

“You guys are going to help me give back in a huge, huge way. All I wanted for my birthday was to do this money collection and give it all away,” she said in a video on her Instagram story.

On the day of its launch, she said she was donating the sales from her collection – and teaming up with Ellen DeGeneres “to start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things for their families, friends and communities.”

On her 20th birthday, she donated profits from Kylie Cosmetics to Teen Cancer America.

caption Harry Hudson is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter. source TeenCancerAmerica/YouTube

On her 20th birthday, Kylie posted a video on Instagram to announce a new partnership with Teen Cancer America, to which she donated a portion of her profits from Kylie Cosmetics made that day.

The young mogul was accompanied by her friend Harry Hudson, himself a cancer survivor, who said they’re “trying to bridge the gap between child and adult cancer care.”

“Kylie was right there by my side through all my chemo treatments,” Hudson said in the video. “And together, we are spreading awareness through her products – today, on her birthday, so buy the products, support a cause, and do something positive.”

Kendall Jenner used publicity surrounding her 22nd birthday to raise money for Charity Water.

“Hey guys! I’m celebrating my 22nd birthday on November 3rd and my wish this year is to help bring clean water to people who need it,” Kendall Jenner wrote on the website for Charity Water.

“I made a donation to fund 25 wells in Ethiopia that will bring clean water to 5,000 people, and I can’t wait to see how many more lives we can change together,” she continued. “100% of the money will be used to build clean water projects for these communities.”

The campaign ultimately said it raised almost $70,000. The campaign’s top donors, which are still listed on the website, include multiple members of Kendall’s family, according to Charity Water.

The family used their acceptance speech at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards to raise awareness for wildfire relief efforts.

caption “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” won best reality show of 2018. source E!

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” Kim Kardashian West said as the family took the stage at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards – referring to the California wildfires that forced many to evacuate their homes, as well as a recent mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

“Action is necessary. So anything we can do to help – as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small,” she continued.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, donated $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts.

caption Kim and Kanye also donated $100,000 to the firefighter Michael Williams. source TheEllenShow/YouTube

The Kardashian Wests were forced to evacuate their Calabasas home in the midst of wildfires raging in California in late 2018.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” shortly after, Kim announced two $200,000 donations to California firefighters on behalf of her husband, his company Yeezy, and its umbrella company Adidas. She also presented a $100,000 donation to the firefighter Michael Williams.

Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, visited Haiti after a devastating earthquake in 2011.

caption Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

According to World Vision, the 2010 earthquake was “the most devastating natural disaster ever experienced in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.”

The following year, Kim collaborated with We Advance – a charity co-founded by Kris Jenner and Maria Bello – for a mission trip to Haiti. She and her mother visited various orphanages, donated medical supplies to local clinics, and met with President Michel Martelly.

In a now-defunct blog post, Kim called the trip “life-changing” and praised local vendors that she’d met at the Haitian Artisan Fair. She also said the trip helped embolden her “goal of empowering women.”

The family, spearheaded by Kris, helped renovate and save the Watts Community Empowerment Center.

caption Kris met with Watts community leaders on “KUWTK.” source E!

In 2018, Kris rallied her daughters and other powerful contacts, including executives at Adidas, to donate money and resources for the restoration of Los Angeles’ Watts Community Empowerment Center.

The youth center – which offers a variety of programs, like after-school tutoring and organized sports, to the families who live in the nearby Imperial Courts housing projects – now boasts state-of-the-art technology and facilities.

“The ability to come someplace and have a really safe environment with really loving people can make a big difference in a community that’s, otherwise, going to be left behind,” Kris said of the mission on “KUWTK.”

Kourtney Kardashian has also continued to donate toys and resources to the Watts Center.

Kim and Khloe have brought awareness to the homelessness crisis in California.

caption Kim and Khloe met with women at the Alexandria House on “KUWTK.” source E!

On a season 14 episode of “KUWTK,” Kim was visibly shaken when she discovered the extent of Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis. She and Khloe Kardashian enlisted experts, including Union Rescue Mission CEO Andy Bales, to educate her on the issue.

“I am just at a point in my life where I don’t want to be naive anymore. And I want to use my platform to get other people involved,” Kim said on the show. “I just hope that I can shine a light on this issue, and hopefully more people will come together and we can figure out a solution for this.”

“The homeless issue is a full epidemic,” she continued, “and I don’t know what the answer is to get people off the streets – but I’m so willing to help in any way that I can.”

Kim later said that, according to the reality show’s producers, the episode inspired over $1 million worth of donations to the Alexandria House, a shelter for women and single mothers in LA.

Kim is fighting for criminal justice reform and lobbying for the freedom of nonviolent offenders.

caption Kim Kardashian West and Alice Johnson on the “Today” show after Johnson was released from prison. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As INSIDER previously reported, Kim successfully lobbied for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence in prison for nonviolent drug offenses she committed in the ’90s.

President Donald Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence one week after he met with Kim, who had been championing Johnson’s release for months.

The mom of four recently revealed that she began a four-year apprenticeship at a law office based in San Francisco last year in hopes of taking the bar in 2022.

“I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more,” she told Vogue.

Kim is an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

caption Kim has said that having black children transformed her view of racism. source Craig Barritt

In a 2016 post on her now-defunct app, Kim posted an essay titled “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in response to two fatal police shootings of black men, Philando Castile and Alton Sterling.

“I want my children to grow up knowing that their lives matter,” she wrote. “I do not ever want to have to teach my son to be scared of the police, or tell him that he has to watch his back because the people we are told to trust – the people who ‘protect and serve’ – may not be protecting and serving him because of the color of his skin.”

Kim also works with Everytown for Gun Safety and actively advocates for gun control legislation.

caption Kim spoke with gun violence victims at the March For Our Lives, as seen on “KUWTK.” source E!

All five Kardashian-Jenner sisters have condemned gun violence on social media, but Kim has long taken the most active role in advocating for gun-control legislation.

On “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she encouraged Kendall Jenner to speak out about the gun violence crisis and get involved with Everytown for Gun Safety. Both sisters went on to attend the March For Our Lives rally in 2018.

“What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak,” Kim wrote on Instagram after the rally. “I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed.”

Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with the Environmental Working Group to lobby congress for cosmetics reform.

Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit focused on corporate accountability and sustainable materials, to lobby Congress for updated federal cosmetics regulations.

Kourtney is throwing her support behind the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which aims to set higher health and safety standards.

“Current laws leave the federal government powerless to screen personal care products for chemicals that have been linked to cancer, harm to the reproductive system in both men and women, and severe allergies, among other health effects,” according to the EWG website.

Kylie is an ambassador for Smile Train, a charity that funds surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.

caption Kylie visited Peru with Smile Train on an episode of “Life of Kylie.” source E!

Back in 2016, Kylie launched a special-edition lip kit called “Smile,” for which she would donate 100% of the proceeds to Smile Train.

After two limited runs, it raised nearly $500,000 and helped fund 1,800 surgeries for children with clefts, according to the charity’s website.

Kylie’s role as an ambassador for Smile Train was highlighted on her spin-off E! show “Life of Kylie,” especially on an episode that documented her trip to Peru to visit young Smile Train patients.

“It’s amazing to know that the money that I’m donating is actually doing something and changing lives,” she said on the show.

Khloe says she habitually donates to charity but prefers not to advertise it.

In a 2017 post on her now-defunct app, Khloe said she’s passionate about “giving back,” calling it something “we should all be doing.”

“We were raised in a very blessed environment but since my dad grew up a lot less fortunate, it was really important to him to show us all realities of life and not let us be jaded by the life that he was so lucky to provide us,” she wrote. “At the same time, my dad always said to not be boastful about the charity work you do. Ask yourself if you are helping to benefit others or for a self-serving purpose.”

“I hate when people throw their charity work in everyone’s faces because they are doing it for publicity or praise,” she continued. “I give to give. I don’t give to get.”