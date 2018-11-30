Disturbing video appears to show Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a February dispute

Video obtained by TMZ appears to show Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during a dispute in February.

The incident reportedly occurred after Hunt and his friends had been on a party bus with the woman and invited her back to Hunt’s apartment.

The woman said she was assaulted by Hunt, while a member of Hunt’s group said the woman had assaulted her. No charges were filed at the time.

New video from TMZ published Friday appears to show Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a February dispute at a hotel.

Cleveland.com previously reported that cops were called to the hotel early on February 10. Abigail Ottinger, 19, accused Hunt of assaulting her, while another woman who was with Hunt’s group accused Ottinger of assaulting her, according to the report.

Citing police reports, Cleveland.com said that Hunt and his friends had spent the night on a party bus with Ottinger and others traveling to Cleveland bars. Ottinger and her friend said they were Kent State University students.

After going back to Hunt’s hotel apartment, the women were kicked out when Hunt and his friends learned the women couldn’t legally drink, the report said. Ottinger alleged they were kicked out because one of them would not hook up with one of Hunt’s friends.

In policy body-cam footage also obtained by TMZ, people in Hunt’s group say the woman called them racial slurs while leaving.

The surveillance video appears to show Hunt confronting a woman, with another man trying to stay between them. TMZ did not specify whether the woman in the video is Ottinger.

The man in the video identified as Hunt can then be seen shoving the woman, then the woman hits him in the face. Moments later, as several people try to break up the two and corral the man down a hallway, he charges forward, hitting another man who fell into the woman. Both stay on the ground for several moments before the woman is kicked, knocking her over.

According to TMZ, no charges were filed at the time. Cleveland.com quoted a police sergeant as saying that because it was a “cross complaint,” each person would be directed to the prosecutor’s office if they wanted to pursue charges.

According to reports, the Chiefs were aware of the incident at the time. But Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Chiefs were made aware of the video only recently.

In case you were wondering, the belief is that the Chiefs are learning of this Kareem Hunt video in real time as we are. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 30, 2018

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that Hunt was dismissed from practice and that Hunt may be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

I am told the Chiefs sent Kareem Hunt home from the facility today upon learning of the release of the video and pending further action. Most likely short-term resolution is that Hunt would be placed on the commissioner's exempt list pending a final decision, but we will see. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 30, 2018

Hunt’s agency and the NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the video.

