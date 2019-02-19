Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at age 85, French media report

Karl Lagerfeld died in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 85, according to multiple media outlets.

The German couturier and photographer was 85. The reports have not suggested a cause of death.

Lagerfeld missed two Chanel fashion shows in Paris last month, prompting speculation about his health.

Lagerfeld was best known as creative director of Chanel.

caption Lagerfeld at the end of Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2019 women’s ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2018. source Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Agence France-Presse also reported the news of Lagerfeld’s death on Tuesday, citing representatives of Chanel.

Neither Chanel nor Lagerfeld’s social media channels had posted anything about Lagerfeld’s condition at the time of publication.

His health came under speculation recently after he missed two Chanel fashion shows in Paris last month. He had appeared at the end of every show since he joined Chanel in 1983, Harper’s Bazaar said.

Chanel told WWD in a statement that Lagerfeld had been “feeling tired,” and an announcer at the show said: “We wish Mr. Lagerfeld to recover quickly,” without providing details.