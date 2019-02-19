In an interview a year before his death, Karl Lagerfeld said he’d had ‘every test under the sun and they can’t find anything wrong’

caption Karl Lagerfeld. source REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic fashion designer and creative director of Chanel, has died at the age of 85.

Cause of death is not yet known, but reports suggest Lagerfeld had been “weak for many weeks.”

Despite this, in an interview with Numéro last year, Lagerfeld said he’d “had every test under the sun and they can’t find anything wrong.”

He called himself a “machine” and said about ageing: “If you do it by avoiding excess, and in great luxury, it is effectively quite bearable.”

Despite his positive outlook, he also shared plans for his funeral and who would inherit his fortune.

less than a year after saying he was completely healthy.

The Associated Press and Agence-France Presse reported that Chanel representatives confirmed Lagerfeld died on Tuesday.

He died in hospital in Paris after being urgently admitted on Monday night, according to French news site Pure People.

While a cause of death is not yet known, French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Lagerfeld had been “weak for many weeks.” Last month, he missed two Chanel fashion shows in Paris after appearing at every one since joining the design house in 1983, according to Harper’s Bazaar, a move that sparked speculation about his heath.

At the time, Chanel told WWD in a statement that Lagerfeld had been “feeling tired,” and an announcer at the show simply said: “We wish Mr. Lagerfeld to recover quickly.”

In a candid interview with Numéro back in April 2018, Lagerfeld spoke about death, ageing, and even plans for his funeral.

“I’ve had every test under the sun and they can’t find anything wrong,” he said. “Call me back in ten years and we’ll talk about it again.”

Lagerfeld was juggling work as creative director on three brands – Chanel, Fendi, and Karl Lagerfeld – at the time of his death. However, when asked by Numéro about designers being overworked, he replied: “I am a machine.”

The interviewer commented that age had no hold over him, to which he replied: “It all depends on the conditions in which you age. If you do it by avoiding excess, and in great luxury, it is effectively quite bearable.”

Despite his positive outlook about his heath, he did share plans for his funeral.

“There will be no burial. I’d rather die … I’ve asked to be cremated and for my ashes to dispersed with those of my mother … and those of Choupette [Karl Lagerfeld’s cat], if she dies before me,” he said.

Lagerfeld was rarely seen without the white-haired Choupette in recent years, who has a social media following of her own.

When asked whether Choupette was the air to his fortune, he replied: “Among others, yes. Don’t worry, there is enough for everyone.”

It is thought that Lagerfeld was worth roughly $200 millon at the time of his death.