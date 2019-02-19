Karl Lagerfeld refused to retire up until his death at age 85

Karl Lagerfeld has died at 85. He famously refused to retire.

“Why should I stop working? If I do, I’ll die and it’ll all be finished,” the iconic fashion designer said in 2012.

Until his death on Tuesday, Lagerfeld worked as creative director at Chanel, Fendi, and his namesake fashion brand.

Karl Lagerfeld died in Paris on Tuesday at age 85, the iconic fashion designer’s namesake label told INSIDER in a statement.

For years, rumors had circulated about when Lagerfeld would retire.

Read more: Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at age 85

“Why should I stop working? If I do, I’ll die and it’ll all be finished,” Lagerfeld said in a 2012 VogueTV interview.

“There’s something boring about people who have to go to an office for a living,” he said. “I wanted to do this job since I was a child. I love fashion. I’m lucky to work in the most perfect of conditions. … I would be stupid to stop that. Work is making a living out of being bored.”

Lagerfeld reiterated his disdain for retirement in a 2016 Harper’s Bazaar interview alongside Kendall Jenner.

“Everyone wants to know and hopes I retire so they can get the jobs,” he said. “But my contracts with Fendi and Chanel are lifelong.”

Ultimately, Lagerfeld’s lifelong commitment to his positions was shown to be genuine.

When he died on Tuesday, he was the creative director at his namesake fashion brand and creative director of the Chanel and the Fendi houses.