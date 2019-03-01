Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss are selling their NYC apartment for $7 million. Here’s a look inside the luxurious condo that comes with a fully landscaped terrace

- source
- Joshua Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, and supermodel Karlie Kloss are selling their New York City apartment for nearly $7 million, Curbed reported.
- The two-bedroom condo in Nolita comes with a 1,120-square-foot, fully landscaped terrace that can be accessed from three different points in the apartment.
- It was designed by Roman & Williams, a firm beloved by celebrities.
- The couple bought the apartment in October 2013 for $4.5 million.
The apartment at 211 Elizabeth Street is listed by Nick Gavin and Josh Doyle of Compass.
Here’s a look inside.
The two-bedroom apartment is located in a luxury building in Nolita that has 15 condominiums and amenities including a doorman, gym, bike room, extra private storage, and a landscaped roof terrace.
The East-facing living room is divided into three distinct sitting areas.
A custom granite wood-burning fireplace acts as the focal point for the room.
The floors are walnut laid in a herringbone pattern.
French doors lead into the apartment’s master suite.
In the luxurious master bathroom is a standalone deep soaking tub, a glass-walled shower, and Calacatta Gold marble slabs on the floor and walls.
The entry hall leads out to 1,120 square feet of outdoor space.
The landscaped terrace can also be accessed from near the living room and from the kitchen.
It has an outdoor gas fireplace, an irrigation system, and plenty of seating for dining and entertaining.
