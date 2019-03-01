Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss are selling their NYC apartment for $7 million. Here’s a look inside the luxurious condo that comes with a fully landscaped terrace

caption The couple bought the apartment in October 2013 for $4.5 million. source Compass

Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and supermodel Karlie Kloss are selling their apartment in New York City for nearly $7 million.

Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner and son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

The couple, who got married in 2018, bought the condo in October 2013 for $4.5 million, according to Curbed. It’s located in a Roman and Williams-designed building in the trendy downtown neighborhood of Nolita.

The apartment at 211 Elizabeth Street is listed by Nick Gavin and Josh Doyle of Compass.

Here’s a look inside.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and investment banker Joshua Kushner are selling their New York City apartment for $6,995,000.

caption Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner got married in October 2018. source Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Source: Compass, Curbed

The two-bedroom apartment is located in a luxury building in Nolita that has 15 condominiums and amenities including a doorman, gym, bike room, extra private storage, and a landscaped roof terrace.

caption An exterior view of 211 Elizabeth Street in Nolita. source Google Maps

Source: Compass

The East-facing living room is divided into three distinct sitting areas.

source Compass

Source: Compass

A custom granite wood-burning fireplace acts as the focal point for the room.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The floors are walnut laid in a herringbone pattern.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The couple bought the Roman and Williams-designed condo in October 2013 for $4.5 million.

source Compass

Source: Curbed

French doors lead into the apartment’s master suite.

source Compass

Source: Compass

In the luxurious master bathroom is a standalone deep soaking tub, a glass-walled shower, and Calacatta Gold marble slabs on the floor and walls.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The entry hall leads out to 1,120 square feet of outdoor space.

source Compass

Source: Compass

The landscaped terrace can also be accessed from near the living room and from the kitchen.

source Compass

Source: Compass

It has an outdoor gas fireplace, an irrigation system, and plenty of seating for dining and entertaining.

source Compass

Source: Compass