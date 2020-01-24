Karma app aims to help restaurants in the EU and UK reduce food waste by redistributing surplus

caption Karma’s distinctive pink refrigerators were launched in response to wholesaler feedback on the app. source Karma

Venture-capital backed app, Karma, works with wholesalers and restaurants to bring their excess food to consumers.

To make customers more comfortable, they use transparent language to let them know exactly what they’re buying, and how long it’s still good to consume.

This article is part of a series on growing a small business, “From 1 to 100.”

Karma, a Swedish food-waste startup, has done a good job of convincing thousands of deal-hungry consumers to use its hot pink app to buy edible items that would otherwise become garbage.

Based in Stockholm, the company’s app allows people to reserve and pick up surplus food from restaurants, grocery stores, wholesalers, and farms. The consumer gets cheap food, and the seller gets to make some money on excess stock.

Like many startup ideas, the app has changed focus since its first iteration. It started out as a generic “deals” app that offered all kinds of products, but its lack of focus was a problem.

“It was too much at the same time in one platform,” cofounder and CEO Hjalmar Ståhlberg Nordegren said.

Nordegren and Karma’s three other cofounders realized they needed to focus on one thing.

“We saw that some [high-end restaurants] were uploading their surplus food without us even having to ask them to do so,” he said.

There are other food-waste apps on the market. Karma’s claim to differentiation is that it shows consumers exactly what items are available, rather than a general description without detail.

There are no “mystery bags or magic boxes,” Hordegren said.

Changing minds about secondhand food

One of Karma’s biggest challenges, in the beginning, was convincing consumers and businesses that selling and buying surplus food is a socially acceptable thing to do.

But a cultural moment was on their side. People were concerned about the impact of farming, food-production processes, and how much food was thrown away every day.

The company has taken steps to disclose as much information as possible to reassure consumers about the products.

“[We] ensure food safety by posting allergens and food contents with the items on Karma, [and provide] clear communication on when items are best before and consume by dates,” Nordegren said.

Helping bring food to consumers

There are now over 4,300 outlets selling their excess food on Karma’s app in Sweden, 1,800 in the UK, and 1,000 in France. The US is on the company’s radar but the leaders want to expand further across Europe first.

The range of outlets is impressive, with trendy restaurants and fast food spots all using the app to shift food.

It’s easier for some businesses to shift potential food waste than it is for others. Those based in the city – i.e shops and restaurants – have access to a large number of consumers. Wholesalers, on the other hand, are usually suburban or rural.

“We said to the wholesalers, ‘Is there a way that we can help you reduce your food waste because you are sitting on one-third of the problem?'” Nordegren said. The wholesalers responded that they needed Karma to set up dropoff points.

Karma listened and started putting hard-to-miss pink fridges across cities in Sweden. There’s one in Stockholm’s Central Station, for example. The first UK pink fridge landed in the last few weeks.

People can buy things like meat and fish from them, as well as slightly more random food products. According to Nordegren, one person bought 3kg of dried creme brûlée.

The business model that helps Karma stay afloat

Karma takes 25% of every transition that happens on its app. So if someone buys some sushi for £2.00 from a sushi restaurant, Karma will collect 50p. The model has been effective so far, though Karma is still in development mode.

The company has 75 employees but expects to have more than 100 by the early months of 2020.

Nordegren stressed the importance of speed. “The market waits for no one and the fastest players usually win.”

“We’ve thought several times should we go profitable and sort of grow from there,” Nordegren said. “We can sit on our hands for six months, go profitable, and then keep investing. But there’s really no reason for us to do so with the amount of capital available on the market.”

Karma has raised $16.7m in total, with the bulk of that coming from a funding round 18 months ago. Venture capital investors include Kinnevik AB, Bessemer Venture Partners, and e.ventures.

“We are always looking to raise,” Nordegren said. “We’re in a pretty good spot but as a startup, at some point, you always have to go crawling for more.”