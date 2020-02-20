‘Karma’: netizens split between glee and scepticism after police reveal Jho Low hid in Wuhan before the coronavirus broke out

Malaysia’s Police Inspector-General said that international intelligence confirmed Low was hiding in Wuhan before the virus broke out. Wikimedia Commons

Malaysia has obtained information that fugitive businessman Jho Low, who is wanted in the country for 1MDB crimes, had a hideout in coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan city, and is monitoring the airport for his return, its Police Inspector-General (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador said on Wednesday (Feb 19).

According to Bernama, Abdul Hamid told reporters that international intelligence confirmed Low was hiding in Wuhan before the virus broke out.

The city – the epicenter of the virus outbreak – has been on lockdown since Jan 23.

“Sebelum ni memang kita dapat maklumat kata dia (Jho Low) memang aktif di Wuhan." – Ketua Polis Negara Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Untuk Berita Penuh: https://t.co/qMNUoEtNkU#AWANInews pic.twitter.com/4B92t9WVkD — 🇲🇾Astro AWANI🇲🇾 (@501Awani) February 20, 2020

However, the IGP said there was “no new information on whether (Low) had fled the country following the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Previous rumours of his whereabouts have included China and Cyprus.

Bernama quoted Abdul Hamid as saying: “I want to tell him that if he contracted the disease, he should return to Malaysia… so far, the Malaysian Health Ministry is the best, as nine people have successfully been cured.”

“I have asked Kuala Lumpur International Airport to be alert should he return,” he added.

Read also: Cyprus has cancelled Jho Low’s passport, and Malaysia police say he’s not there and might’ve had plastic surgery

The IGP’s comments were met with a mix of scepticism and schadenfreude on social media, with some netizens expressing incredulity at the announcement, considering an earlier police update that Low had gotten plastic surgery and now resembled a bear.

“Is this joke of the month?” asked a netizen named @fatinfatiha, while another named @kestevon said the police would “give any excuse not to arrest Jho Low”.

How convenient,” added a Twitter user with the handle @RajaPetra. “(Is it possible that) a person rich enough to own the yacht Equanimity has no other place to go but Wuhan?”

“Logically, Wuhan city is deserted now. Hence, it’s easy to locate a bear-looking Jho Low,” added netizen @NurReturns, while another named Tun Teja Assu said sarcastically: “Jho Low is a bear… he has become one of Wuhan’s exotic foods.”

Read also: China banned live animal sales in Wuhan, after a food market selling wolves and civet cats was linked to a deadly virus

Others gleefully called the situation “karma”, with some expressing hopes that police would soon announce Low had died from the virus.

“Of all the places in this world, Jho Low decides to hide in Wuhan,” added Twitter user Amirul Hakim, while another named Pete Evans said:”This dude needs to see a feng shui specialist, cos if he’s still in Wuhan, that’s just damn unlucky.”

“I guess karma really will find you— even if you are hiding out in an obscure city in China,” said Twitter user @dominique6138. Added Chua Chin Hon: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards karma.”

Said a fifth commenter with the handle @Aweeff: “Don’t catch Jho Low and don’t bring Jho Low back! Let Jho Low crush himself in Wuhan.”

Read also: ‘I will continue to fight’: Read the letter Jho Low wrote after forfeiting US$700m assets to 1MDB – including 5 houses, a jet, and million-dollar investments

However, some commenters speculated that Low’s hideout was strategically chosen so he could shake off the authorities.

“I can see an opportunity for him to fake his death with ‘his body’ cremated asap,” Twitter user Bobby Wong said, while another with the handle @HZDBbb added: “the most dangerous place is the safest place.”

Controversial blogger Raja Petra Bin Raja Kamarudin added that the current situation meant Malaysian police could simply “make another announcement that Jho Low was infected with the coronavirus, and has since died. FILE CLOSED.”

A fourth person with the handle @_Kheri_ added:”The conspiracy theorist in me says that he was on that flight back from Wuhan. He is back in the country.”

Read also: