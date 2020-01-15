Devastating photos show the effects of snowy avalanches and landslides in Kashmir that killed at least 76

source Getty/SAJJAD QAYYUM; STR/AFP via Getty Images

Parts of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir have been hit by heavy rain and snowfall since Sunday.

They triggered avalanches and landslides, killing and injuring dozens of people in and around the region.

At least 76 people in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have died in weather-related incidents, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing a local official.

Rescue workers found it difficult to access parts of the region due to the bad weather, leaving many trapped and having to be airlifted by helicopters out of the area, according to the AP and Reuters.

Other people in the neighboring countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan have also been affected.

Take a look at the photos of the destruction and rescue efforts below.

At least 76 people have died in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the Associated Press (AP) cited local minister for disaster management, Ahmad Raza Qadri, as saying.

The worst-hit region was Neelum Valley, where 21 bodies have been retrieved so far, Qadri said.

Neighboring regions in India-administered Kashmir, Pakistan, and Afghanistan were also affected by the heavy weather and reported deaths.

Scroll down to see photos of the devastation and rescue efforts.

The severe weather started on Sunday. Heavy rainfall and snow triggered avalanches, flooding, and landslides in both India- and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Source: Al Jazeera

More than 100 houses in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir have been destroyed or damaged, authorities told the BBC.

caption Local residents remove debris of a collapsed house following heavy snowfall that triggered an avalanche in Neelum Valley on January 14. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: BBC

The landslides in turn led to road closures, as seen here in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

caption A still from footage showing a landslide in Indian controlled Kashmir. source YouTube/CGTN

Source: CGTN

Road blocks made it more difficult for rescuers to reach many people trapped by the snow.

caption Still shows how travel by road was made difficult due to the severe weather. source YouTube/Telegraph

Source: The Associated Press, The Telegraph

Rescuers succeeded in airlifting more than 50 people from their homes in Pakistan-administered Kashmir for treatment…

caption Injured avalanche victims arrive in an army helicopter following heavy snowfall in Neelum Valley, on January 14. source SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Reuters

… but many villagers remained stranded in their homes on Tuesday, two Pakistani officials told Reuters.

caption Local residents gather next to a body of an avalanche victim covered in plastic in Neelum Valley on January 15. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Reuters, BBC

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he asked the National Disaster Management Authority, the military, and federal ministers to provide humanitarian assistance to the region “immediately.”

Source: Imran Khan/Twitter

Deaths were also reported in India-controlled Kashmir, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Source: The Associated Press, Al Jazeera

The total death toll due to severe weather in Pakistan and Afghanistan rose to 160, officials said Wednesday, according to the AP.

Source: The Associated Press

The region is prone to harsh weather conditions but this death toll makes the recent disaster one of the deadliest in history.

caption Local residents search for the avalanche victims in the snow in Neelum Valley, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on January 15, 2020. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: BBC

Zaheer Ahmed, director of the Pakistan’s National Weather Forecasting Centre, said heavy snowfall is normal in the area but “due to climate change, this year the intensity of cold is much higher than the previous few years.”

Source: CNN