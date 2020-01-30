Kat Von D says she’s lost her place in the beauty industry thanks to influencers

caption Kat Von D is a tattoo artist, musician, author, and former makeup mogul. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Stringer/Getty Images

Kat Von D announced on January 16 that she’d sold her namesake beauty brand to Kendo.

During a recent appearance on the “Second Life” podcast, hosted by the Who What Wear founder Hillary Kerr, Von D said she began to feel alienated by the beauty community in recent years.

She specifically called out influencer culture and said it made her feel as though she’d lost her place.

She also spoke about the formation of her beauty brand and the controversial “Underage Red” lipstick she created.

Kat Von D is opening up about her departure from the beauty industry.

The tattoo artist recently appeared on the “Second Life” podcast, hosted by the Who What Wear founder Hillary Kerr, and spoke about everything from appearing on the TV show “LA Ink” to becoming an author.

She also detailed the formation of her namesake makeup brand, which was renamed KVD Vegan Beauty after she sold the company to Kendo earlier this month.

She said the latter decision was partially the result of her feeling alienated by the beauty community in recent years.

Von D said on Kerr’s ‘Second Life’ podcast that she’d lost her place in the beauty industry as a result of influencers

“It’s been 11 years, and I am proud of what we’ve done, but I think that the beauty industry is changing so much,” Von D told Kerr. “For a moment there, I felt like I did find my place in an industry, and then I think the older I get, I realize that I don’t know if I fit into it anymore.”

She said the beauty industry had become “a culture thing” filled with influencers who tell you what to buy and how to look to “be cool.”

“It kind of throws me back to how I felt when I was a kid,” she said. “I feel like I’ve stepped away from it a lot, partially on purpose, and the other part of it is, obviously, I just – after having the baby, and then I wrote an album years ago, and I was supposed to release it last summer, and then I got pregnant.”

caption Kat Von D poses with an influencer at an event in 2017. source Patrick Bolger/Stringer/Getty Images

The tattoo artist also detailed the formation of her former company

Von D said Sephora approached her for a meeting 11 or 12 years ago while she was on a book tour.

“They called me not knowing what to expect, and we had this creative meeting where they just kind of got to know me and what I liked about makeup,” she said. “I had no idea what I was doing at all.

“I loved makeup – I’ve been wearing makeup since I was 11 or 12, was the first time I dabbled,” she continued. “But it was never about beauty. I felt something inside, and I wanted to express it on the outside.”

caption A Kat Von D makeup display at Sephora in 2011. source Vallery Jean/Getty Images

Still, Von D’s artistry attracted the retail giant. She agreed to create a makeup line sold exclusively at Sephora, then created “four of the perfect shades of red” lipstick, one of which was the controversial “Underage Red.”

“I named it Underage Red, which I got so much grief years later, funny enough,” she said. “The story behind it was that I was 16 when I wanted to go see Judas Priest, and I couldn’t get in because I was underage. And I remember the red that I was wearing that day – it was like fire-engine, borderline neon-orange red. It’s just one that, like, it’s not sophisticated.”

Von D said she was a “bit defiant” when launching the brand, as she “didn’t want to fit in” at that point in her career.

“I was trying to create something that wasn’t made, and we did that,” she said. “I remember telling them, ‘Hey, I don’t go to Sephora because it’s f—ing boring. At that time, you would walk down the aisle and everything was the same.”

Von D announced her departure from the newly renamed KVD Vegan Beauty in mid-January

In an Instagram post on January 16, the tattoo artist confirmed that she’d sold her makeup line to Kendo, a longtime partner.

She said she decided to sell her company after a life-changing year in which she created a vegan shoe brand, planned a tour for her upcoming album, and had a child. Though she tried to hold on to her beauty brand, she said she “just can’t do everything at the maximum capacity.”

“With that said, I’ve decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years,” she wrote. “This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that.”

Representatives for Von D did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.