Kat Von D donated her supply of gloves to a local hospital, and now she’s encouraging others in the tattoo industry to do the same

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Kat Von D said she’s donated her tattoo shop’s entire supply of gloves and aprons to L.A. County Hospital.

She said in her post that she and High Voltage Tattoo are “not looking for a pat on the back,” but are instead hoping to encourage others in the tattoo industry to donate their supplies.

Von D also encouraged the public to stop hoarding supplies that are needed by healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Kat Von D took action in support of healthcare workers this week.

On Thursday, the celebrity tattoo artist said on Instagram that her shop, High Voltage Tattoo, has donated its entire supply of medical-grade gloves and aprons to L.A. County Hospital.

The location is one of numerous places fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 511,000 people around the world at the time of writing.

Kat Von D said on Instagram that her tattoo shop was able to donate 8,000 gloves and 500 aprons

“We only had 8,000 gloves, and 500 of our medical-grade aprons,” Von D wrote. “But due to the unnecessary hoarding of medical supplies taking place by relatively healthy, yet panicked citizens, this type of hoarding has created massive shortages in hospitals – leaving doctors, nurses, and health workers dangerously ill-equipped to take care of patients and protect themselves.”

In the caption of her post, Von D also said that High Voltage Tattoo is “not looking for a pat on the back.” Instead, she and her staff are “hoping to inspire other tattoo shops to do the same, meanwhile urging the public to PLEASE STOP HOARDING.”

“If you are a tattoo shop that has existing inventory of medical supplies, please consider donating as well,” she wrote. “Personally, we wanted to help out the hospital in our city with the most need and found @cir_lacusc @cirseiu. You can also email them at donateyourPPE@gmail.com to set up a time to drop off donations.”

Von D concluded her Instagram statement by urging her followers to tag their local tattoo shop in the comment section of her post.

“So proud of my little tattoo family at High Voltage Tattoo for always thinking of ways to be of service to others, and hope they inspire you to do the same,” Von D wrote. “Please tag your local tattoo shop.”

Tattoo artists around the nation are also donating supplies

According to CNN, tattoo shops in New York City, Minnesota, Alabama, and Kentucky have all donated supplies to hospitals across the nation. Similarly, nail salons and spas have been donating their stockpiles of masks and gloves, as reported by Today.

But despite people coming together to share their supplies, healthcare workers throughout the US are struggling to protect themselves from the dangerous virus. As Insider’s Allana Akhtar previously reported, nurses have taken to social media in recent weeks to share photos of torn masks, empty supply closets, and reused gear during the pandemic.

Representatives for Kat Von D did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.