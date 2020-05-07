Kate Beckinsale slams double standards about aging and defends herself from ‘ridiculous’ criticism about dating younger men

caption Kate Beckinsale addressed the double standards between men and women her age. source Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale spoke about the double standard that women face as they age in comparison to their male counterparts in the cover story for Women’s Health UK’s June 2020 issue, which was published on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old actress, who’s previously received criticism for dating younger men, said that women “over 32” can feel like they’re putting on a “political act” by going out and having fun.

“I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am,” Beckinsale clarified, adding, “But being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'”

The actress explained that unless she adheres to society’s expectations for a woman her age, she’s labeled as “risqué,” which Beckinsale called “ridiculous.”

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” Beckinsale pointed out.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kate Beckinsale defended herself against society’s double standard between men and women when it comes to aging in Women’s Health UK‘s June 2020 cover story, which was published on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old actress has received criticism for dating younger men including 26-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, and most recently 22-year-old musician Goody Grace.

“If everyone’s s—ing on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute – especially if there’s really nothing wrong,” Beckinsale said of the backlash. “If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited.”

The “Van Helsing” actress explained that the judgment isn’t exclusive to her, but rather something that many women face as they get older.

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all,” Beckinsale, who said she doesn’t drink alcohol, stated.

She clarified that she wasn’t referring to doing drugs, drinking, or partying, but rather “being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'”

“Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me,” Beckinsale added.

And although she didn’t use any individuals as an example, Beckinsale pointed out the unfair inequality between men and women when it comes to aging, insisting that men aren’t held to the same standards.

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” she said. “It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or, ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or, ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?'”

Beckinsale, who shares 21-year-old daughter Lily with Michael Sheen, has been no stranger to ageist remarks – even outside of her dating life.

In December 2019, the actress received harsh commentary from some of her followers after she shared a series of Instagram photos of herself in a bikini, which have since been deleted.

“I feel like you are having a midlife crisis or something,” the user wrote.

Beckinsale defended herself, responding, “Oh! I think that’s because you’re an annoying a——.”