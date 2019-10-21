Kate Beckinsale is convinced she looks ‘exactly’ like Ryan Reynolds

Jethro Nededog
Kate Beckinsale told Jimmy Fallon she mistakes images of Ryan Reynolds for her.

“The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”/NBC

  • Kate Beckinsale appeared on Sunday’s “Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”
  • The actress said that she believes she strongly resembles Ryan Reynolds.
  • “I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” she said on the NBC late-night show, “like in a shocking way. Like sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster on and I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Wait, it’s not me.'”
  • Additionally, Fallon had his own look-alike confession for the actress. He said he modeled his haircut for his “Saturday Night Live” audition circa 1997 after a short do Beckinsale had at the time.
  • “I just thought it was cool, I liked it, so I stole your look,” Fallon told Beckinsale. “So, you made my career.”
  • Watch the video below.
