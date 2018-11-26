Kate Beckinsale showed off the results of a $650 facial that uses ‘liquefied cloned foreskins,’ and she’s not the only celebrity to try it

caption Kate Beckinsale tried one of Hollywood’s latest favorite facial treatments. source Jason Merritt/GettyImages

Kate Beckinsale posted the results of her “Hollywood EGF Facial” – EGF meaning epidermal growth factor – to Instagram.

The treatment is offered by the Georgia Louise Atelier in New York City and has been dubbed the “penis facial” because it includes a serum derived from newborn-baby foreskin.

Facialist Georgia Louise says that only cloned cells are used in the serum, but it’s still received some backlash regarding how the foreskin and cells are sourced.

The “Hollywood EGF Facial” – EGF meaning epidermal growth factor – is one of the most recent trends to intrigue and perplex the internet. Dubbed the “penis facial” for its inclusion of an ingredient derived from newborn-baby foreskin, the treatment has become a favorite of celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

Kate Beckinsale is the latest on the list of celebrities to try the $650 treatment from the Georgia Louise Atelier in New York City.

She recently shared an Instagram photo of the results of using “liquefied cloned foreskins” on her face.

“After a long flight I do like to lie down and be covered in a mask of liquified [sic] cloned foreskins – frankly who doesn’t?” the actress wrote in the caption. “Thank you @georgialouisesk for an amazing facial. I especially liked you reassuring me it would be ‘light on penis’ as it was my first time.”

The Hollywood EGF Facial starts with a cleanse and a trichloracetic acid peel, which is then followed by a microneedling session and a galvanic alginate mask that’s meant to calm the skin.

The treatment also includes a serum called EGF, which Louise told People is derived from the cells of newborn-baby foreskin.

“I am always very mindful to explain radical serums and potions that I carry in my back bar,” she told People. “So I always explain that EGF is derived from newborn-baby foreskin, from which cells were taken and then cloned in a laboratory.”

The treatment has caused a bit of controversy, as some people have voiced concerns over how the foreskin is sourced. Louise stated in an interview with HuffPost that “the EGF serum only contains cloned cells” from a laboratory.

Still, some people called the treatment “barbaric” and “so disgusting” in the comments section of Beckinsale’s post.

caption Beckinsale joins the list of the facial’s celebrity fans, including Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. source Michael Buckner / Getty Images

New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman told INSIDER that there are in fact studies that confirm the effectiveness of EGF, which she described as a specific protein found in penis foreskin and other skin tissues.

“There have been clinical studies that show EGF promotes wound healing, helps with brown spots, age spots, and texture,” she wrote in an e-mail to INSIDER. “Also helps in reducing wrinkles.”

Representatives for Georgia Louise and Kate Beckinsale did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

