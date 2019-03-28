Kate Beckinsale says dating Pete Davidson is worth the media furore, but she’d ‘rather not have people hiding outside my house’

caption Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale recently attended a New York Rangers game together. source Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale is not a fan of the media furore surrounding her blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson.

The actress spoke about her relationship with the comedian for the first time in an interview with the LA Times.

She said that although she wished paparazzi would stop hiding outside her house, her relationship with Davidson was worth it.

Davidson recently addressed the 20-year age gap between him and Beckinsale – which has been the subject of much scrutiny – saying, “it doesn’t really bother us.”

Kate Beckinsale has spoken for the first time about her blooming relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

The fresh celebrity couple have been the subject of plenty of intrigue given their 20-year age difference – and Davidson’s notorious breakup with his megastar ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in Autumn last year.

As such, paparazzi have followed the couple everywhere they go, from Davidson’s comedy shows to a New York Rangers game – where the two treated photographers to a very steamy kissing session.

In an interview with the LA Times, Beckinsale said she wasn’t used to having so much media interest in her relationship.

“I’ve never been in this position before, never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” she told the LA Times.

“It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

caption Pete Davidson with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Despite the new, uninvited microscope being held over her personal life, Beckinsale said that her relationship with Davidson is worth it.

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she said.

“If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Asked if the paparazzi presence had an impact on her relationship, Beckinsale replied: “I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house.

“It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that]. It’s a little bit tired.”

Davidson recently addressed the couple’s age difference on an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” the comedian said before listing a slew of other actors with big age differences between them and their partners.