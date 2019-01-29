Kate Hudson clarifies her ‘genderless’ approach to raising her daughter after accusing the media of ‘clickbait’

Kate Hudson‘s daughter Rani Rose is 3 months old.

In a recent interview, Hudson said she was raising her daughter with a “genderless” approach.

She clarified what she meant in an Instagram note she posted Monday.

Kate Hudson is clarifying comments she made about raising her daughter, 3-month-old Rani Rose, with a “genderless approach.”

The 39-year-old shared a lengthy note on her Instagram Monday criticizing the media for how it covered her statement.

“Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys,” Hudson wrote. “My response was simple. Not really. This whole click bait [sic] tactic of saying I’m raising my daughter to be ‘genderless’ is silly and frankly doesn’t even make sense.”

She continued: “I raise and will continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl, to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what. Me saying a ‘genderless approach’ was a way of re-focusing the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype.”

In an interview with AOL, the actress was asked if she was raising her first daughter with partner Danny Fujikawa differently from her two sons, 15-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson from her marriage to The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 7, from her relationship with ex-fiancé and Muse singer Matt Bellamy.

“I think you just raise your kids individually regardless – like a genderless [approach],” she said. “We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as. I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way.”

In her Instagram statement, Hudson said she doesn’t have a “new-age method” of raising of her kids.

“I just try to raise my kids to be good people with the best tools to face this big crazy world,” she said. “And if they grow up and identify with something different than what others want to identify them as…mama’s cool with it.”

