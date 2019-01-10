Kate Hudson is open to having more kids with Danny Fujikawa: ‘He needs a boy, right?’

caption Kate Hudson has one child with Danny Fujikawa source TODAY/YouTube

Hudson and Fujikawa have a three-month-old daughter together named Rani Rose, who was born last October, and the actress has two sons named Ryder and Bingham from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Hudson said that she always considered having four to six kids when she was younger. She also added that coming from a big family, “you either don’t want kids or you want a lot of kids.”

Hudson, who gave birth to two sons before welcoming a daughter with Fujikawa last October, said that she’s open to giving birth again.

“At one point, I was like, oh maybe I’m done and then I met Danny, and I was like, all right, well, I got to pop them out for him,” the 39-year-old said.

When asked if she plans on having more kids with the musician, Hudson said, “I don’t know. I mean, if it works out that way … he needs a boy, right? His own boy.”

In addition to the couple’s three-month-old daughter Rani Rose, Hudson has a son named Ryder Russell Robinson (born in December 2000) from her marriage to The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson. She also has a son named Bingham Hawn Bellamy (born in July 2011) from her relationship with ex-fiancé and Muse singer Matt Bellamy.

Watch the video below (Hudson talks about having more kids at 2:00).

