Kate Hudson says she’s raising her daughter with a ‘genderless’ approach

caption Kate Hudson’s family is growing. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate Hudson‘s daughter Rani Rose is 3 months old.

Hudson told AOL that she wants to raise her daughter with a “genderless” approach.

She has two sons: Ryder and Bingham.

Kate Hudson doesn’t want to raise her daughter with labels.

The 39-year-old actress spoke with AOL about raising her first daughter with partner Danny Fujikawa, 3-month-old Rani Rose, with a “genderless” approach.

“I think you just raise your kids individually regardless – like a genderless [approach],” she said. “We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

Read more: Kate Hudson shares first photo of her newborn baby girl Rani Rose

Hudson has two sons: Ryder Russell Robinson, 15, from her marriage to The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 7, from her relationship with ex-fiancé and Muse singer Matt Bellamy.

caption Kate Hudson and Rani Rose laying down. source Kate Hudson/Instagram

“I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way,” Hudson said of Rani. “It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes.”

During an appearance on NBC’s “Today,” the actress was asked if she’d have more children with Fujikawa.

“I don’t know. I mean, if it works out that way,” she said. “He needs a boy, right? His own boy.”

Hudson isn’t the only celebrity parent to speak publicly about how they want to raise their children. Singer Pink has previously said that she is raising her children in a “gender-neutral” household, though she told People magazine that she prefers to call her approach “label-less.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.