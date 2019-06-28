‘Saturday Night Live’ won’t be back for months, but Kate McKinnon still gave us a perfect Marianne Williamson impression

- “Saturday Night Live” won’t return to NBC until this fall.
- But cast member Kate McKinnon gave us a perfect impression of 2020 Democratic contender Marianne Williamson on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Thursday night.
- Williamson, an author, stood out from the other contenders in the debate’s second round by decrying specific policy ideas and saying Democrats can defeat President Donald Trump “with love.”
- “If we think plans are going to defeat Donald Trump, we got another thing coming,” McKinnon said with her imitation. “My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it, my plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon.”
