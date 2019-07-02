Kate Middleton channeled Wimbledon’s iconic all-white dress code for a day at the tennis

caption The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Wimbledon. source Mike Hewitt / Getty

Kate Middleton was spotted attending Wimbledon early to watch British star Harriet Dart play Christina McHale from the US on Court 14.

She sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star of the sport Anne Keothavong on day two of the championship.

She is expected to take her seat in the royal box later today to watch matches with both Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a long white button-down dress, paired with black pumps, sunglasses, and a wicker bag.

She also accessorized with a black Alexander McQueen belt.

Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon Tuesday, channeling the tennis tournament’s iconic all-white dress code by wearing an ankle length white dress with black accessories.

The Duchess of Cambridge was expected to take her spot in the royal box later today to watch matches with both Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

She decided to arrive a little early and take in some outside court action, watching British star Harriet Dart play America’s Christina McHale on Court 14.

The Duchess of Cambridge is back at The Championships ☺️@KensingtonRoyal | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WdMEEHHVn3 — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 2, 2019

The Duchess chose a long white button-down dress, paired with black pumps, sunglasses, and a wicker bag. She also accessorized with a black Alexander McQueen belt, according to Hello! Magazine.

source Karwai Tang / Getty

Middleton sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired former British number one Anne Keothavong on day two of the two-week-long championship.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the tennis championship most years, often opting for light colours.

Last year, the duchess attended Wimbledon with Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, in their first solo outing together since the royal wedding of Markle and Prince Harry.

During that appearance, Middleton wore a black and white Jenny Packham dress with a neutral handbag and watch, while Markle chose a striped blue and white Ralph Lauren blouse with white wide-leg pants.

They watched and supported Serena Williams in the women’s final. Williams is a good friend of Markle’s.