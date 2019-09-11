Kate Middleton just rocked a $2,000 floral Emilia Wickstead dress. Here are 12 of her best floral looks, ranked by price

caption The Duchess of Cambridge at the Back to Nature Garden in London on Tuesday. source REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a $2,000 floral print dress to her latest royal engagement.

The powder blue and pink Emilia Wickstead dress has since sold out online.

Royal fans may recognize the dress, and that’s because Kate Middleton has worn similar styles in the past.

Insider has rounded up the duchess’ best floral looks in order of price.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in one of her best floral looks yet on Tuesday.

Kate Middleton wore a £1,635 ($2,000) Emilia Wickstead dress for a visit to the Back to Nature garden in London.

The royal, who was there to open the garden’s official play area, dressed for the British weather in the flowy long-sleeved design.

The belted dress has since sold out online. However, Middleton has been known to wear similar styles in the past.

In fact, floral print has quickly become one of the duchess’ trademark looks.

From dresses, shirts, to headpieces, Kate has managed to incorporate the summery style into most of her outfits.

There’s no word on when her latest dress will be back in stock. To keep you going until then, Insider has rounded up the best floral looks worn by the royal, from least expensive to most expensive.

Kate wore this $129 flowy midi dress for a family day out earlier this year. This has to be one of her most affordable looks yet, from high street brand & Other Stories.

The duchess opted for a $180 Michael Kors dress to drop Princess Charlotte off at her first day of school earlier this month. She completed the look with a black belt and navy heels.

She wore this $300 poppy print dress by LK Bennett during a tour of Australia in 2014.

The duchess wore the dress again to another royal engagement in 2016.

The royal kept things casual in this $314 floral print shirt with a pair of beige trousers for the opening of her Back to Nature Garden earlier this summer.

This $498 pussy-bow dress is one of Kate’s more feminine looks. She wore the Kate Spade number to engagements on world mental health day with Prince William and Harry in 2016.

She changed things up with this orchard-inspired headpiece at Prince Louis’ christening last year. The Jane Taylor accessory comes at a hefty $1,180.

It wasn’t the first time Kate added a floral touch with a headpiece, either. At Royal Ascot this year, she paired her powder blue dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator. Although the exact piece doesn’t appear to be available online, similar designs are being sold for $1,230.

She channeled Princess Diana in this $1,750 Prada dress while paying tribute to the royal at her memorial garden in London back in 2017. The dress is almost identical to one Diana wore to her wedding rehearsal in 1981.

The same year, she chose a $1,950 olive green dress for a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show. Slicking back her trademark bouncy curls, Kate kept her hair and makeup simple for this look.

She rocked this royal favorite during an outing with the Queen earlier this year. The $3,310 Erdem dress has also been worn by Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Kent.

Kate is clearly a big fan of Erdem. She opted for one of the designer’s more vibrant evening gowns — a $4,560 floor-length dress — to a gala dinner in 2015.

She made floral formal with this off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTAs in 2017. The dress is now sold out, however, it has been listed on resale site Lyst for as much as $4,659.

