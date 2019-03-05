30 times Kate Middleton turned heads in a show-stopping evening gown

Kate Middleton has quite a few show-stopping evening gowns in her royal wardrobe.

She has many dramatic ball gowns from designers such as Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham.

Sometimes, the duchess switches it up in sleek evening gowns from brands such as Temperley London and Gucci.

Kate Middleton has amassed an impressive wardrobe since joining the royal family in April 2011.

While the duchess often dons clothing from accessible brands like Zara and Topshop, every now and then, she pulls out all the stops in an extravagantly designed ball gown that looks fit for a princess.

Sometimes, Middleton reaches for billowing Cinderella-like gowns by Alexander McQueen. For other occasions, she’ll turn to Jenny Packham for sleek, modern silhouettes.

Here are 30 times the duchess has turned heads in a show-stopping evening gown.

In June 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a Swarovski crystal-covered gown at a gala dinner for children’s charity, Ark.

caption The duchess shimmered on the red carpet. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Jenny Packham gown was covered in rose-colored sequins and layered mesh at the neckline.

The following month, Middleton attended a BAFTAs reception in a lilac dress by Alexander McQueen.

She paired the dress with a clutch and glittering platform sandals by Jimmy Choo.

Later that year in October, she wore a fiery shade of red to a gala hosted by 100 Women in Hedge Funds.

caption Prince William was at her side in a black tuxedo. source Handout/Getty Images

The Beulah London gown was made of silk jersey and chiffon fabric and featured a tied belt at the waist.

That same month, the royal turned heads in a light-blue gown during a charity event at Clarence House.

caption Middleton accessorized the glamorous dress with sparkling jewelry. source Handout/Getty Images

She chose an Amanda Wakeley dress for her first solo engagement since her royal wedding in April 2011.

In November 2011, Middleton wore a one-shoulder gown to a reception at St. James’s Palace.

Her satin chiffon gown was a custom design by Jenny Packham.

One month later, she debuted a black velvet gown at The Sun’s 2011 Military Awards ceremony.

caption Her ornate necklace added a pop of color. source Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The sleeveless black dress was a custom version of an Alexander McQueen design. She paired it with a matching clutch and an eye-catching sparkly necklace.

In January 2012, she made one of her earliest movie-premiere appearances in a black lace gown.

caption She paired the dress with a black velvet clutch. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Temperley London design featured a cream-colored lining and floral lace detailing at the neckline.

Middleton wore a memorable teal gown to a gala celebrating Great Britain’s Olympic team in May 2012.

The Jenny Packham gown featured a jeweled waistband and sheer shoulder overlays.

The duchess debuted a special design by Alexander McQueen during a visit to Malaysia in September 2012.

caption The dress’ sleeves and neckline were lined with gold lamé. source Pool/Getty Images

The floor-length dress featured a sheer overlay with sparkly gold embroidery shaped like hibiscus, Malaysia’s national flower.

In September 2013, she wore a sparkly silver dress to the Tusk Conservation Awards.

caption The duchess dazzled on the red carpet. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The shimmering sleeveless dress was another Jenny Packham design.

Middleton opted for a light-blue gown at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards in October 2014.

caption She accessorized with light-beige heels. source Arthur Edwards/Getty Images

The Jenny Packham design featured a draped floor-length overskirt that was open in the front, revealing a shorter, fitted skirt.

The next month, the duchess donned a black lace gown for ITV’s annual Royal Variety Performance.

caption Middleton paired the dress with black heels. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The Diane Von Furstenberg design was made with sheer lace sleeves, which she paired with platform pumps by Jimmy Choo.

She went with a colorful floral frock for the 100 Women In Hedge Funds gala in October 2015.

caption The duchess wore an eye-catching pattern. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The Erdem dress featured a tiered skirt with box pleats that created an elegant, flowing silhouette.

That same month, she attended the world premiere of “Spectre” in a light-blue Jenny Packham gown.

The flowy dress had a shimmering belt around the waist and a semi-sheer, long-sleeved overlay.

During her and Prince William’s visit to India in April 2016, Middleton wore a royal-blue gown with a matching shawl.

caption The duchess wore the gown to a gala fundraiser in Mumbai. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the Jenny Packham pieces were beaded in India in honor of the couple’s royal tour of the country.

That same week, she wore a flowy red gown to the Taj Hotel in Thimphu, Bhutan.

caption Middleton paired the look with black heels. source Pool/Getty Images

She wore the Beulah London design to a reception celebrating UK and Bhutanese diplomacy.

In November 2016, the duchess wore a dress by Self Portrait to the premiere of “A Street Cat Named Bob.”

caption She paired the gown with a dark-red Mulberry clutch. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

The white gown featured a bodice made of guipure lace and a pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit.

She completed the look with a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi pumps in a shade of dark red that matched her clutch.

At the BAFTAs in February 2017, she rocked an off-the-shoulder design by Alexander McQueen.

The black gown had floral embroidery along its bodice and billowing skirt.

Middleton donned yet another lace gown while visiting the National Portrait Gallery in March 2017.

caption Middleton wore an eye-catching shade of dark green. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Temperley London gown featured a floral lace pattern and a sheer design on the sleeves and upper bodice.

That same month, she turned to Jenny Packham again for a dinner at the British Embassy in Paris, France.

caption She completed the look with neutral-colored shoes and a matching clutch. source SC Pool – Corbis/Getty Images

The light-blue gown’s sheer overlay featured intricate floral embroidery with several sequin and rhinestone details throughout.

In April 2017, she wore a whimsical red dress to the opening night of “42nd Street” at the Theatre Royal in London, UK.

caption The tulle dress had a voluminous skirt. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Middleton wore a $597.50 tulle midi dress by Marchesa Notte with a sheer illusion neckline and voluminous skirt. She paired it with eye-catching $98 red tassel earrings by Kate Spade and a pair of matching pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

The duchess went with an icy-blue gown at ITV’s Royal Variety Performance in November 2017.

The Jenny Packham design featured a mesh overlay adorned with tons of sparkly gems and sequins.

Middleton wore a bold printed dress while visiting Sweden in January 2018.

caption Middleton went with an eye-catching floral print. source Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The gold silk dress by Erdem was made with a striking floral pattern and had ruffles at the sleeves and hems.

The following month, she turned heads in an ethereal design by Alexander McQueen during a dinner at the Royal Palace of Norway.

caption This was one of Middleton’s most angelic looks yet. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Her flowing blush gown featured diamond floral embellishments along the neckline and a sheer chiffon cape.

She went with a dark-green dress by Jenny Packham at the 2018 BAFTAs.

caption Middleton was one of the few attendees who did not wear black at the ceremony. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

That night, all eyes were on Middleton as many wondered if she would abide by an unofficial dress code that encouraged attendees to wear black in support of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment.

The duchess opted for dark green instead, though some people thought her black velvet belt was a subtle nod to the movement.

In October 2018, the duchess dazzled in a mermaid-style ball gown during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

She paired the Alexander McQueen gown with the late Princess Diana‘s Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

She brought back this eye-catching teal dress, which she first debuted in 2012, for the Tusk Conservation Awards in November 2018.

caption Middleton often recycles old dresses and clothing items. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She paired the dress with a matching teal clutch and metallic Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

During her time as a royal, Middleton has become known for recycling some of her best looks.

The duchess dazzled in a crystal-covered blue gown for the Queen’s Annual Diplomatic Reception in December 2018.

The light-blue gown featured crystal and sequin embellishments throughout its layers of sheer fabric. She paired the dress with the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

In February 2019, Middleton wore Alexander McQueen yet again at the BAFTAs.

caption Middleton debuted a new white dress for the BAFTAs. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She wore a one-shoulder, floor-length white gown with white appliqué flowers and beading.

That same month, Middleton wore a rose-pink ball gown to the 100 Women in Finance gala in London.

caption Middleton channeled her inner Sleeping Beauty. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She paired the Gucci design with a maroon Prada clutch and sparkly white Oscar de la Renta shoes.