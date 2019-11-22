Kate Middleton’s best outfits of 2019 so far

Kate Middleton had a number of showstopping looks in 2019, cementing her status as a style icon.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a number of gorgeous coatdresses and glamorous evening gowns throughout the year.

Her go-to designers stayed the same, often opting for Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker, and Emilia Wickstead.

Some of Middleton’s best looks of the year came during her royal tour in Pakistan with Prince William.

Pastels, coatdresses, and plenty of Alexander McQueen would be an accurate way to sum up Kate Middleton’s closet in 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge had another year of incredible fashion, switching from elegant evening gowns to casual culottes with ease – and plenty of style.

McQueen, the label behind Middleton’s iconic wedding dress, remained one of her favorite designers this year, as did Catherine Walker and Emilia Wickstead.

Middleton pulled out some of her best looks during her royal tour in Pakistan with Prince William in October, where they made history as the first British royal couple to wear matching traditional outfits in Pakistan.

So, without further ado, here are 30 of Kate Middleton’s best 2019 looks.

Kate Middleton kicked off 2019 in a gorgeous long-sleeved olive-green dress by an ethically conscious brand.

caption Kate Middleton during a visit to UK charity Family Action on January 22. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the $770 dress for a visit to Family Action, a UK charity that provides emotional and financial support to families experiencing poverty.

The dress was designed by Beulah London, which donates 10% of its profits to victims of sex trafficking.

Middleton looked like a Greek goddess in a stunning Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTAs in February.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge at the 2019 BAFTAs on February 10. source Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Middleton glowed in the one-shoulder, floor-length gown as she attended the EE British Academy Film Awards in London with Prince William.

She paired the stunning dress with diamond drop earrings that once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Just a few days later, Middleton wore a gorgeous pink Gucci gown.

caption Kate Middleton at the 100 Women in Finance gala on February 13. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for some color for the 100 Women in Finance Gala, sporting a rose-pink tulle gown that made her look like a Disney princess.

Middleton paired the ensemble with a velvet Prada clutch that matched her belt, as well as sparkling white heels by Oscar de la Renta.

The duchess shimmered in a mint-green dress for a surprise visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William.

caption Kate Middleton at Empire Music Hall in Belfast on February 27. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The duchess sported the $2,480 Missoni dress for a surprise visit to Empire Music Hall in Belfast, where she and Prince William attended a party in support of young people who were making a difference in Northern Ireland, according to a tweet from Kensington Palace.

Middleton made headlines during the party after she went behind the bar to pour her own pint.

Middleton swapped her party clothes for a regal blue coat with a cape on the second day of her Northern Ireland tour.

caption Kate Middleton at the film charity Cinemagic in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on February 28. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The duchess wore the baby-blue coat by Mulberry, one of her favorite UK labels, during a visit to the film charity Cinemagic in Ballymena.

Middleton’s gorgeous coat featured large buttons down the front, a matching belt, and a unique cape that gave her ensemble a modern flair.

The duchess opted for blue yet again with this dress that she wore to a reception at Buckingham Palace in March.

The duchess was a pastel dream in this baby-blue dress, which featured a high collar and small buttons down the front. She paired the look with a matching clutch and cream-colored pumps.

Middleton’s outfit was reportedly made by a private dressmaker, according to The Daily Mail.

Middleton didn’t let a little rain stop her from looking chic during a visit to Blackpool, England, in March.

caption Kate Middleton during a visit to Blackpool, England, on March 6. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning $1,200 coat from Italian brand Sportmax as she greeted fans during the visit.

Middleton paired the olive-green coat with a $295 Michael Kors midi dress that featured a peacock print.

Middleton often favors pastels, but she wasn’t afraid to go bold for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 11. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton turned heads in this red coatdress by Catherine Walker, which featured big gold buttons that gave the ensemble a retro vibe. She paired the look with a matching bow fascinator and beige pumps that matched her clutch.

Eagle-eyed fashion fans noticed that Middleton had previously worn the coat during her visit to New Zealand in 2014.

Middleton opted for a vibrant color yet again with the bold purple blouse she wore to a nursery school visit in London the next day.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of black, wide-leg trousers that were a major departure from her usual style. She paired the pants with a $1,300 bright-purple Gucci blouse with an oversized pussy-bow.

Middleton was actually wearing the blouse backwards. The buttons were originally designed to be at the back, but Middleton reversed the blouse for her visit to Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre.

The Duchess put a new spin on her 2017 BAFTAs gown by adding cap sleeves for a gala in London.

caption Kate Middleton at the 2019 Portrait Gala on March 12. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Middleton recycled her floral Alexander McQueen gown for a night out at the 2019 Portrait Gala in March.

When the duchess first wore the gown in 2017, it featured off-the-shoulder straps. But Middleton gave the gown a fresh – and less formal – upgrade by simply adding cap sleeves for her appearance at the National Portrait Gallery.

Kate Middleton rang in St. Patrick’s Day in a gorgeous dark-green coat by Alexander McQueen.

caption Kate Middleton at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Hounslow on March 17. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

The duchess paired the $4,000 coat with a matching hat, as well as a gold shamrock brooch from the Royal Family’s private collection.

Middleton attended Hounslow’s St. Patrick’s Day parade alongside Prince William, where they both enjoyed a pint of Guinness.

Middleton went with a more subdued look for her first ever solo outing with the Queen.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen at King’s College in London on March 19. source Marth Cuthbert/ via UK Press/ Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge let Her Majesty shine in bold pink, and instead opted for a gray Catherine Walker coatdress during their joint visit to King’s College in London on March 19.

Middleton paired her coatdress with a black fascinator that matched her black clutch, tights, and heels. It was the first time Middleton went on a solo outing with the Queen without another member of the royal family present.

The duchess gave a subtle but touching tribute to her wedding anniversary with her Easter outfit this year.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George’s Chapel on April 21. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Middleton’s Easter outfit this year featured many of her favorite styles: a pastel color, a coatdress, and an Alexander McQueen label.

But the Duchess of Cambridge also gave a touching tribute to Prince William by wearing the same earrings she sported on their wedding day in 2011.

The Easter outing was just days before the royal couple’s eighth wedding anniversary on April 29. Middleton had last worn the pearl-drop earrings by Robinson Pelham, a gift from her parents, back in 2016.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a white ruffled gown for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, where she met Donald Trump, in June.

Middleton accessorized her Alexander McQueen dress with Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara, which was also worn by the late Princess Diana.

The duchess also sported a red, white, and blue sash with the yellow ribbon of the Queen’s Royal Order. Her Majesty gave Middleton the sash as a gift for her and Prince William’s eighth wedding anniversary.

Middleton glowed in a soft pale yellow dress at the Queen’s official birthday celebration a few days later.

caption Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children at the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 8. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Middleton sported a yellow coatdress by Alexander McQueen with a matching floral fascinator by Philip Treacy while attending the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace.

It was a rare joint public appearance for Middleton and Meghan Markle, who broke from maternity leave to attend the event.

And some fans believed Middleton was giving a subtle nod to her sister-in-law’s first wedding anniversary, as her ensemble was remarkably similar to the outfit she wore to Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018.

The duchess showed off her shoulders in a shimmering white dress later that month.

caption Kate Middleton attends the Addiction Awareness Week gala dinner in London on June 12. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

Middleton looked glamorous in the white off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casaola, which she paired with a silver satin clutch by Wilbur & Gussie as well as glittering pumps, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

It was yet another instance of smart fashion recycling by the duchess, who previously wore the dress for an event in 2016.

Middleton was the epitome of chic in a white coatdress at the Order of the Garter ceremony.

caption Middleton at the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 17. source UK Press Pool/Getty Images

The duchess stood out in a sea of pastels with her white Catherine Walker coatdress, which featured black piping.

Middleton matched the accents on her dress with a black hat and black pumps for the ceremony, which was also attended by the Queen, Prince William, and Prince Charles.

Middleton’s Royal Ascot dress featured a number of gorgeous details, from the polka dots to the sheer sleeves.

The duchess sported a powder blue Elie Saab dress for the annual event, which she paired with a floral hat by Philip Treacy.

Many noticed that Middleton matched the Queen for the event, as Her Majesty was also wearing a light-blue outfit and floral hat.

The duchess brought one of her most chic looks of the year to Wimbledon in June.

caption Kate Middleton at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 2 in London. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Middleton was the picture of glamour in the white midi dress, which featured black buttons down the front. She accessorized her look with an Alexander McQueen belt that featured a black bow and matched her brooch.

The $2,390 dress, which is made from Italian silk crepe, was designed by the British fashion label Suzannah.

Middleton’s pink ensemble for baby Archie’s christening featured a sweet nod to Prince Harry and his mother, the late Princess Diana.

caption The royal family at baby Archie’s christening on July 6. source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Middleton was back in pastels to celebrate baby Archie’s christening with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in July, sporting a Stella McCartney dress with matching heels and a vintage headband.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the duchess was also wearing the same pearl and diamond drop earrings that Princess Diana wore for Prince Harry’s christening in 1984.

Middleton was back in powder blue, one of her favorite colors of the year, for another appearance at Wimbledon.

Middleton sported a $1,740 Emilia Wickstead dress for the event, where she presented Novak Djokovic with his fifth Wimbledon title trophy.

Prince William perfectly matched his wife for the match, sporting a powder blue shirt and matching tie underneath his gray suit-jacket.

Middleton rocked a floral dress — and her best hair yet — for Princess Charlotte’s first day of school.

Middleton opted for a more casual look to take Princess Charlotte to her first day of school, recycling a $180 Michael Kors dress that she previously wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding rehearsal in 2018.

But it was Middleton’s hair that made headlines that day as she took her daughter to Thomas’s Battersea, a $23,000-a-year school in London that Prince George also attends.

The Duchess of Cambridge was back in another Emilia Wickstead number with this gorgeous blue floral dress.

caption Kate Middleton at the Back to Nature festival on September 10. source REUTERS

Middleton sported the $2,000 dress for a visit to the Back to Nature garden in London on September 10.

True to Middleton’s style, the dress featured a powder-blue color, a matching belt, and a lovely floral pattern.

Middleton wore a gorgeous teal dress for a meeting with Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV in October.

Middleton’s teal ensemble by ARoss Girl x Soler featured an emerald belt that flowed down the dress.

The duchess paired her outfit with earrings by Pakistani designer Zeen, a sweet tribute as she and Prince William met with the prince ahead of their royal tour in Pakistan.

Even when she dresses more casually, Middleton stays chic — such as when she sported these $108 culottes in October.

caption Kate Middleton at the Natural History Museum in London on October 9. source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

Middleton paired the olive-green pants from Jigsaw with a Burgundy sweater that matched her heels and $3,600 quilted Chanel handbag.

Middleton wore a number of stunning looks during her royal tour with Prince William in Pakistan.

caption Kate Middleton in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on October 14. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For the first day of her royal tour, the duchess wore a traditional Pakistani dress known as a shalwar kameez that was designed by Catherine Walker.

Fashion fans noted that Middleton’s outfit was similar to the teal shalwar-kameez that the late Princess Diana wore during a visit to Pakistan in 1996.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then made history as the first British royal couple to wear matching traditional outfits in Pakistan.

Middleton wore a green Jenny Packham dress that glittered from head to toe, as well as a traditional dupatta scarf. Prince William was the first male member of the British royal family to sport a sherwani, a knee-length button up coat.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore matching green ensembles to honor the official color of Pakistan.

The duchess then swapped her evening gown for a more casual ensemble on the cricket pitch.

caption Kate Middleton at the National Cricket Academy in Pakistan on October 17. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Middleton and Prince William visited the National Cricket Academy during their royal tour of Pakistan. The duchess sported a shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and a pair of white sneakers as she played a game of cricket.

Middleton also sported a stunning teal and gold headscarf during the royal tour.

caption Kate Middleton at Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, on October 17. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The duchess changed into the embroidered headscarf to visit Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. The ensemble was created by local designer Maheen Khan.

Middleton appears to be ending the year much like she began it — in one of her favorite Oscar de la Renta outfits.

caption Kate Middleton at the Nook Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England, on November 15. source Splash News

She sported the magenta suit, which she previously wore in January, during a visit to the Nook Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England, on November 15.

Middleton paired the skirt suit with black tights and $695 heels by Gianvito Rossi, one of her go-to pairs for daily appearances.

The duchess previously sported the outfit during a visit to the Royal Opera House in London. She first debuted the suit, which comes from Oscar de la Renta’s 2015 fall collection, in 2017.