A $90 floral wrap dress sold out online after Kate Middleton wore it for the Cambridge family’s Christmas card

caption The Duchess of Cambridge wore Boden for the 2019 holiday card. source Max Mumby/Getty Images, Boden

Kate Middleton‘s $90 wrap dress from the royal family’s Christmas card has sold out.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a floral dress from Boden to pose alongside Prince William and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – for their annual family photo.

The duchess is a big fan of floral prints, and she recently wore a similar design by Emilia Wickstead while appearing on Mary Berry’s Christmas special.

It’s a tradition for the royal family to release cards each holiday season featuring a family photo taken earlier in the year.

For this year's photo, William posed on a motorbike while Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte stood at either side and baby Prince Louis sat on his lap.

For this year’s photo, William posed on a motorbike while Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte stood at either side and baby Prince Louis sat on his lap.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️???? pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

Although Kensington Palace is yet to officially release the photo, a member of the British Air Force who received the card this week was one of the first to share it on Twitter, according to People.

Kate Middleton’s Aurora Midi Wrap dress originally retailed for $180 from Boden, however the floral number later went on sale for half the price before selling out.

Floral prints have become Middleton’s go-to over the years. She wore a similar style on Mary Berry’s Christmas special earlier this week, although the Emilia Wickstead dress was notably more expensive at $2,000.

caption Kate Middleton wears Emilia Wickstead. source REUTERS

She went for a more casual look for the family’s 2018 Christmas card, opting to wear jeans, a shirt, and a grey sweater. Comparing the two cards also goes to show how much George (age 6), Charlotte (age 4), and Louis (one) have grown in the past year.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to release a Christmas card. The pair are believed to be visiting Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, in LA.

Their 2018 card featured a previously unseen photo of the pair on their wedding day. This year, it’s likely the couple could include their new son, baby Archie, who was born in May.

