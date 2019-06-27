Kate Middleton borrowed Meghan Markle’s summer style with a casual boho dress

caption The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Photographic Society on Tuesday. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Kate Middleton stepped out in a floaty bohemian dress for her latest public engagement.

The print dress and wedges were a departure from the duchess’ typical formal style – she is often photographed wearing blouses or coat-dresses to official engagements.

It appeared Middleton took a page out of Meghan Markle’s look book, who recently wore dresses and espadrilles of a similar style during her overseas tours.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a departure from her regular royal style at an engagement this week.

Kate Middleton is known for her smart blouses and designer coatdresses, but on Tuesday she changed things up with a bohemian-style dress and espadrille wedges for a visit to the Royal Photographic Society in London.

The pink and blue print dress, which features a tie waist belt and floaty sleeves, is by Ridley London. The print Middleton wore is not currently available on the designer’s website, however the company is selling a similar style for £449 ($571).

caption Kate Middleton wore a Ridley London dress for the event. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The duchess completed the look with a pair of $120 Castaner wedges.

The overall look is reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s summer wardrobe, as shown during her latest tours to Fiji and Morocco in recent months.

The Duchess of Sussex sported a similar outfit to Middleton back in October, wearing a loose-fitting print dress with espadrilles to an engagement at the University of South Pacific in Fiji.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Fiji. source Peter Parks/ AFP/ Getty Images

She then wore a similar style to meet the King of Morocco in February. Markle, who was heavily pregnant at the time, opted for another floaty, bohemian-style print dress with loose sleeves.

caption Meghan Markle in Rabat, Morocco. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Markle opted for a sleek updo on both occasions, Middleton styled her hair in her signature loose curls.

It was an important event for the duchess, who on Tuesday became Patron of the Royal Photographic Society. The Queen held the role for 67 years before passing the title on to Middleton.

The duchess has been praised publicly for her own photography skills, having recently taken and released new photos of each of her children to mark their birthdays, rather than opt for a professional royal photographer.