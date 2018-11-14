Kate Middleton wore a new $1,413 dress for Prince Charles’ birthday portrait, then recycled an old favorite for a day of engagements

- source
- Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
- Kate Middleton recently debuted a new outfit and a re-wore an old favorite.
- She wore a new $1,413 dress by Alessandra Richards for Prince Charles’ birthday photographs.
- Middleton then re-wore a custom Eponine London design for an engagement in London.
While Kate Middleton frequently debuts new outfits during her public appearance, she’s also known to re-wear some of her favorite ensembles. The duchess did both this week as she wore a brand-new dress before turning to her existing wardrobe for a classic look.
On Tuesday, the royal family shared two new photos in celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday. Though the royal children seemed to steal the spotlight in the photos taken by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson, Middleton also debuted a new dress for the occasion.
View this post on Instagram
And a second picture (maybe my favourite!). Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales! 70 tomorrow! I’ve travelled all over the world photographing the Prince of Wales for the last 15 years from Durbars in Nigeria to the Galápagos Islands, Pakistan, Japan and many more as well as well as covering numerous domestic Royal Engagements so I was delighted to have been asked to take these official portraits of The Prince surrounded by his family to celebrate the important milestone of his 70th Birthday. It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House. #princecharles70 #princeofwales @clarencehouse @gettyimages
Read more: The royal family shared 2 new official photos of Prince Charles with his children and grandkids
According to style blog What Kate Wore, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a $1,413 pleated dress by Alessandra Richards. The navy blue midi dress features a polka-dot design, long sleeves, and a contrasting white collar.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales! 70 tomorrow! I’ve travelled all over the world photographing the Prince of Wales for the last 15 years from Durbars in Nigeria to the Galápagos Islands, Pakistan, Japan and many more as well as well as covering numerous domestic Royal Engagements so I was delighted to have been asked to take these official portraits of The Prince surrounded by his family to celebrate the important milestone of his 70th Birthday. It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House! #princecharles70 #princeofwales @clarencehouse @gettyimages
The dress previously made an appearance on “Suits” actress Abigail Spencer during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May.
- source
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Rotherham, UK, to attend the opening of the McLaren Automotive Composites Technology Centre. She re-wore a bespoke blue design by Eponine London’s 2016 winter/autumn collection.
Read more: 35 stunning looks Kate Middleton repeats again and again
The dress features a pleated skirt and belted waist, which she paired with matching heels and a clutch.
- source
- Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
Middleton previously wore the dress during a visit to the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in January 2017. She completed the look with matching $735 Mallory heels by Rupert Sanderson.
The duchess also previously re-wore a coat dress that coordinated with her sister-in-law Markle’s ensemble during a Remembrance Day service on Sunday, so it looks like she still has a penchant for the occasional outfit repeat.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.