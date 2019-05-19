Kate Middleton said she understands the ‘overriding and debilitating’ sense of isolation parents often feel when children are young

Kate Middleton has addressed the “overriding and debilitating” sense of isolation parents often feel when their children are young.

She made the comments in a letter to a group of child development experts which she set up a year ago.

The letter coincides with the launch of the Duchess of Cambridge’s garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower, which she’s designed to encourage children to spend more time in nature.

Kensington Palace shared images of Kate in the garden ahead of its unveiling on Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge said she hopes parents feel comfortable to reach out and ask for help.

Kate made the remarks in a letter to a group of experts in child development which she set up a year ago, to coincide with the unveiling of a garden she’s designed.

Kensington Palace shared a sneak peek of the Duchess’ “Back to Nature” garden, which she will officially open at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday. It forms part of her work on early childhood development.

In the images shared on Instagram, Kate is seen on a swing seat, laughing on a high-platform treehouse, and gardening.

The garden has been designed to encourage “creative play and discovery for all generations” and “inspire interaction with the natural environment.”

This is the Japanese concept of “forest bathing,” which means spending time in woodland to aid relaxation.

In the letter, the Duchess said: “Regardless of location, demographic, or circumstance, all parents share the wish for their children to grow up happy, healthy, and equipped to be able to take every opportunity that comes their way.

“It is heart-breaking to know that there is a long way to go to realising this wish.

“Two significant factors are clearly social circumstance and environment, where lack of access to services or indeed its perceived lack, may compound the strains of modern life,” she continued, according to The Telegraph.

“I was particularly taken by how a child’s positive physical and emotional development is directly linked to the wellbeing of their caregivers and families.

“I can understand that people are nervous about asking for help for fear of judgement, and how that sense of isolation can quickly become overriding and debilitating for any new parent.

“Recognising that the task of parenting is substantial, I have realised the importance of working to make it easier for parents to request support.”

The Duchess also spoke of the importance she places on time spent in nature for children, highlighting “the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing.”

“In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” Kate said.

“I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

The Queen and other members of the royal family are expected to visit Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, and the Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly be bringing her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in the next few days.