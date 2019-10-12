Kate Middleton fired her longtime personal assistant amid split from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Kate Middleton fired her longtime aide, Sophie Agnew, after working together for seven years.

Agnew reportedly just returned from her honeymoon when she received the news of her dismissal.

Her role became “redundant” after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced they were parting ways with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton has fired her longtime aide, Sophie Agnew, after seven years of working with the Duchess of Cambridge. Agnew has become the latest casualty in the breakup of the “Fab Four,” as Prince William and Kate Middleton part ways with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sources close to the royal family confirmed the news to the Daily Mail. “It is true that Sophie has left after seven years of service,” the source said. “Her role has been made redundant as a result of the split of the households. She will not be replaced.”

Agnew worked closely with Middleton as one of her top aides and was in charge of Middleton’s personal assistants. She was often being photographed alongside Middleton, and she even accompanied the Duke and Duchess on their trip to Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

caption Sophie Agnew photographed behind Kate Middleton. source Karwai Tang/ Getty

Agnew’s dismissal comes as a surprise, as she just returned from her honeymoon after marrying Stuart Hill, an insurance company director, according to The Sun.

The news isn’t a total surprise as the royals continue to shake up duties. In May, the royal couples announced they would be exploring separate charities. It was also announced that newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would move out of Kensington Palace and take up residence at Windsor.

Amid the royal split, Agnew’s position was no longer needed.

“Sophie worked so hard for Kate,” a separate source told the Daily Mail. “She loved her job and made a lot of sacrifices.”