Kate Middleton wore a $129 floral dress in new candid family photos, and it’s already sold out

caption Kate Middleton’s floral dress is perfect for spring. source Matt Porteous/ Reuters.

Kate Middleton wore a colorful floral dress during a day in the park with Prince William and their three children.

The flowing midi dress from & Other Stories retailed for $129.

The dress is sold out on & Other Stories; at the time of writing, it’s unclear if the item will be restocked.

Meghan Markle previously wore a silk green blouse by the brand during a trip to Sussex in October 2018.

Kate Middleton is known for her elegant royal wardrobe filled with monochromatic ensembles and chic ball gowns, but her the latest look is one of her most casual and colorful yet.

The royal family released new photos of Middleton, Prince William, and their three children on Sunday that shows the family’s trip to the RHS Back to Nature Garden, which was designed by Middleton for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

In the photos, Middleton is wearing a flowy, floral yellow dress with pops of red and blue throughout.

caption The royal family shared new candid photos. source Matt Porteous/ Reuters.

Not only is the look one of Middleton’s most colorful, but it’s also one of her most affordable compared to her many high-end designs. The ruffled, tiered midi dress is from & Other Stories, where it retailed for $129 before selling out.

caption The dress retailed for $129. source & Other Stories

However, a version of the dress with a different print is still available at the time of writing at the same cost. So, if you wanted to, you could still wear the same dress as Middleton, but in the “coffee bean zig zag” print.

caption The dress is available in a “coffee bean zig zag” print. source & Other Stories

Middleton isn’t the only royal fan of the brand, as her sister-in-law Meghan Markle wore a green silk button-up blouse from & Other Stories during a visit to Sussex in October 2018.

