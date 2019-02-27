Kate Middleton poured her own pint of beer in a shimmering $2,480 party dress

- source
- Kate Middleton wore a mint-green party dress during her surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
- The shimmering design is by Missoni, and currently retails for $2,480.
- The duchess was photographed pouring a fresh glass of beer behind the bar at Empire Music Hall in Belfast.
Kensington Palace typically announces Kate Middleton and Prince William’s appearances a few weeks or months ahead of time, but the couple managed to keep their visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday a total surprise.
After spending some time in a football training session earlier in the day, Middleton glammed it up for a party at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast later in the evening. According to a tweet from Kensington Palace, the party was held to recognize young people making a difference in Northern Ireland.
The duchess wore a shimmering, pleated party dress by Missoni, which currently retails for $2,480.
She paired the eye-catching, mint-green dress with beige heels, a matching clutch, and her signature wavy tresses.
Middleton is used to getting the royal treatment, but she proved she isn’t too posh to pour her own pint.
She was pictured stepping behind the bar to serve up a glass of Harp Ice straight from the tap.
The duchess started her eventful day by rewearing a red coatdress by Carolina Herrera, which she paired with black tights and matching booties by L.K. Bennett.
She then changed into something more casual to join a football training session at the Irish Football Association. She paired a cable-knit Ralph Lauren sweater with a $90 pair of New Balance sneakers.
Middleton and William are set to wrap up their short visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.