Kate Middleton wore a grey coatdress and black fascinator for her first ever solo outing with the Queen

caption Kate Middleton. source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and the Queen were spotted at their first solo royal outing on Tuesday.

It was the first time the royals attended an engagement together without another member of the royal family present.

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, has already had her first solo engagement with the Queen, despite being married to Prince Harry for less than a year.

For the special occasion, Middleton wore a grey coatdress with a black fascinator while the Queen looked elegant in all pink.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a chic Catherine Walker coatdress during the pair’s visit to King’s College in London.

It was the first time Middleton has been on a solo outing with Her Majesty without another member of the royal family present.

For the occasion, Middleton paired her grey coatdress with a black fascinator and a matching black clutch and heels. She opted for minimal make-up and wore her hair in loose curls.

caption The duchess wore a grey coatdress while the Queen wore a pink coat with a matching hat. source Marth Cuthbert/ UK Press/ Getty Images

The Queen, meanwhile, wore a baby pink coat and matching hat for the engagement.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge and Her Majesty the Queen. source Marth Cuthbert/ via UK Press/ Getty Images

The royal pair were at the college to open Bush House, the latest education and learning facility on the Strand Campus.

They met with students from the Entrepreneurship Institute, which exists to support entrepreneurial thinking, skills, and experience among students and staff.

The last time the pair were seen on an outing together was in 2012, when they were accompanied by Prince Philip to Leicester as part of Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee tour across the UK.

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, has already had her first solo engagement with the Queen, despite being married to Prince Harry for less than a year.

While Middleton had to wait years for the opportunity, Markle was spotted travelling in Her Majesty’s private royal train for an overnight trip to Cheshire back in June 2018, just a month after her royal wedding.

The pair were spotted laughing together during the engagement, leaving many to believe the Queen bonded with Markle much faster than she did with Middleton.

caption Meghan Markle and the Queen in June 2018. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The event comes after Middleton attended London’s Portrait Gala on Tuesday, March 12, where she rewore a floral Alexander McQueen gown.

caption Kate Middleton attends the Portrait Gala 2019. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Middleton had previously been pictured wearing the dress at the BAFTAs in 2017. But this time, she completely transformed the dress with one subtle change.

She also got glammed up for St Patrick’s Day celebrations on Sunday. During her visit to the Irish Guards in Hounslow, she wore a $4,000 emerald Alexander McQueen coat.

She even drank some Guinness with Prince William as the pair soaked up the festivities.