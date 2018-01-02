41 photos that show how Kate Middleton’s hats have evolved throughout the years

caption Kate Middleton is a source of major hat inspiration. source Pool/Getty Images

No royal woman’s outfit is complete without the perfect accessories – and Kate Middleton has been giving us major hat inspiration ever since she joined the royal family.

Middleton usually chooses to let her hats do the talking, opting for muted colors with intricate designs by milliners such as Jane Taylor. However, the Duchess of Cambridge is known to switch it up every now and then with bold colors and a fresh new designer.

In celebration of January’s National Hat Day and Middleton’s 37th birthday on January 9, here’s a look at some of the Duchess’ most stylish hats over the years.

One of Middleton’s earliest headpieces was this black and brown feathered fascinator by Vivien Sheriff Millinery she wore in February 2011.

caption Kate Middleton at Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, in Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

She wore the subtle look a few months before she married Prince William in April 2011.

In June 2011, two months after the royal wedding, Middleton stepped out wearing this beige fascinator with a swirled ribbon detail.

caption Kate Middleton at the Epsom Derby in Epsom, UK. source Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

It’s a classic example of Middleton’s penchant for subtle, refined accessories.

Middleton wore this slightly larger than usual black hat designed by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. in June 2011.

caption Kate Middleton during 2011’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, UK. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The hat featured a wide, inverted brim and a circular feather detail in the center.

She kept it casual with this white cowboy hat by Smithbilt while on a tour of North America in July 2011.

caption Kate Middleton in Calgary, Canada. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton wore the hat while watching a rodeo demonstration during her visit to Canada.

This wine-colored hat by Jane Corbett worn on Christmas day in 2011 is one of Middleton’s boldest looks.

caption Kate Middleton arriving at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, UK. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This was Middleton’s first Christmas at Sandringham Church after marrying Prince William.

She went back to muted tones in March 2012 with this brown hat featuring a bow detail on the side by Lock & Co.

caption Kate Middleton attending the St. Patrick’s Day parade at Aldershot Barracks in Hampshire, UK. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The brown color went perfectly with her festive dark green ensemble.

She then brightened things up with this light pink Jane Taylor design with an asymmetrical slant in May 2012.

The hat is trimmed with lace and bow embellishments.

Kate went with this bold red hat by Sylvia Fletcher and a matching dress in June 2012.

It’s one of Middleton’s flashier choices with its bright color and floral detailing.

Two days later, Middleton wore this beaded, beige cocktail hat by Jane Taylor.

The hat’s net overlay swooped down to cover her right eye.

Middleton donned this lovely light blue hat designed by Jane Corbett for June 2012’s Trooping the Colour.

caption Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton at the Trooping the Colour in June 2012. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The hat featured a tilted design with an oversized bow at its center.

Middleton kept it bright with this white design by Jane Corbett later in June 2012.

She went for another design with an elaborate bow.

It was back to black a few days later with this design by Sylvia Fletcher.

caption Kate Middleton at the Princess Cruises ship naming ceremony at Ocean Terminal in Southampton, UK. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The tilted brim and large bow add a whimsical effect to the hat’s design.

For Prince George’s christening in October 2013, the Duchess went with a lovely cream-colored design by Jane Taylor.

The off-white color perfectly matched Prince George’s christening gown.

She then wore a green beret by Gina Foster on Christmas Day in 2013.

caption Kate Middleton at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The large bow gives it a nice festive touch.

Middleton effortlessly pulled off an all-red ensemble yet again in April 2014, wearing another hat designed by Gina Foster.

caption Kate Middleton carrying Prince George at Wellington Airport in New Zealand. source Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The pillbox design was a nice change of pace from her usual style.

She then gave us one of her brightest looks yet with another design by Jane Taylor in April 2014.

caption Kate Middleton at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Dunedin, New Zealand. source Pool/Getty Images

Its feathered detailing makes his hat more interesting.

She toned it back down with this gray design by Jane Taylor a few days later in April 2014.

caption Kate Middleton at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The hat gives her a classically elegant look.

Middleton then went for this eccentric hat by Jane Corbett in June 2014.

The slanted design features an oversized ribbon bow underneath the brim.

She wore another light gray hat by Jane Taylor in June 2014.

caption Kate Middleton arriving to Trooping the Colour in 2014. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It matched perfectly with her jacket by Alexander McQueen.

Two days later, she went with a design in a similar color by Lock & Co.

This design forgoes the typical ribbon and bow detailing for a less conventional, asymmetrical look.

Though the main piece of this Jane Taylor beret worn in August 2014 is Middleton’s signature shade of beige, the peachy, ruffled detail adds a nice pop of color.

caption Kate Middleton at Le Memorial Interallie in Liege, Belgium. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The hat is a great representation of Middleton’s preference for classic designs with a modern twist.

It was back to brighter tones with another design by Jane Taylor — this time in a lovely shade of pink.

caption Kate Middleton at the Observance for Commonwealth Day Service at London’s Westminster Abbey. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The hat includes a silk straw twist at the back.

Middleton chose this white, asymmetrical piece by Lock & Co. in June 2015.

caption Kate Middleton at 2015’s Trooping the Colour ceremony. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The design is made of straw with feather detailing down the middle.

For the christening of Princess Charlotte in July 2015, Middleton wore a white hat by Jane Taylor.

caption Kate Middleton at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The hat has a touch of floral detailing on the left side.

Middleton went with an understated design by Lock & Co. in February 2016.

caption Kate Middleton at the 75th Anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets at St. Clement Danes Church in London. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The dark color was a nice contrast to her bright blue Alexander McQueen coat.

In March 2016, she wore a more traditional hat — a large, wide-brimmed design by John Boyd.

This was a nice change of pace from the smaller hats Middleton is typically known to wear.

This bright piece by Philip Treacy added a subtle pop of color to Middleton’s hat collection in June 2016.

caption Kate Middleton attending 2016’s Trooping the Colour ceremony. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

The hat has a slanted design with an oversized fabric rose on the left side.

She kept the rose theme going in June 2016 with this design by Lock & Co.

The hat features a swirled rose pattern within its teardrop shape.

A day later she donned another floral design — this time by Jane Taylor.

caption Kate Middleton during 2016’s Royal Ascot. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The main structure is a mesh disc with a rose detail and twisted ribbons in the center.

She took another bold step in blue with this hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. in September 2016.

caption Kate Middleton at the Victoria International Airport in Victoria, Canada. source Pool/Getty Images

The hat is incredibly similar to the red one Middleton wore for the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant in June 2012, expect this time it’s blue and features maple leaves in its design.

For St. Patrick’s Day in March 2017, Middleton wore a dark green hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.

The hat added an extra festive touch to her outfit.

She pulled out all the stops for sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding with this light pink hat by Jane Taylor.

The hat has an intricate floral design in the middle.

Middleton then opted for a brighter shade of pink with yet another design by Jane Taylor in June 2017.

caption Kate Middleton at 2017’s Trooping the Colour ceremony. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The rippling ribbon detail around the edge adds a fun touch.

She went back to white a few days later with this elegant cocktail hat for the Royal Ascot.

caption Kate Middleton attending 2017’s Royal Ascot. source Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The hat features cream-colored silk flowers at the center of its lace design.

She proved that even royals aren’t above recycling outfits when she re-wore this design by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. in July 2017.

caption Kate Middleton at 2017’s Last Post Ceremony. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton first wore the hat during 2015’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.

She recently kept it cozy with this warm black hat on Christmas Day in December 2017.

caption Kate Middleton attending Christmas Day Church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton attended the service alongside Prince Harry’s new fiancée, Meghan Markle.

She then proved she could keep it casual in a beanie during her visit to Sweden in January 2018.

caption The duchess took to the ice. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

She wore a warm knitted design by Eugenia Kim.

For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018, she wore a primrose yellow hat by Philip Treacy.

She paired it with an Alexander McQueen dress in a style she had worn previously before.

She wore one of her most intricate designs yet for Trooping the Colour in July 2018.

caption Middleton’s hat perfectly matched her dress. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

She wore a light-blue fascinator by Juliette Botterill with white floral detailing.

She also debuted a new hat during an event to mark the centenary of the RAF in July 2018.

caption Middleton paired her hat with an Alexander McQueen dress. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton’s Sean Barrett design featured a net overlay and swirling ribbons in the back.

She went with a bold shade of fuchsia for Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October 2018.

The Philip Treacy hat featured a net overlay that extended in front of her eyes.

