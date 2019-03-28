The casual outfit Kate Middleton wore to her latest royal engagement was nearly identical to one she appeared in earlier this year

caption Kate Middleton. source Eamonn M. McCormack/ Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at royal fashion – but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t rewear her favourite styles.

For a visit to the Scouts’ headquarters at Gilwell Park, she wore an outfit that is almost identical to a look she donned earlier this year.

The casual look was perfect for a day playing outside with the young fans.

When it comes to royal engagements, Kate Middleton is known for her glamorous fashion choices. Whether it’s an Alexander McQueen ball gown, a stylish black fascinator, or a Gucci blouse worn backwards, the duchess knows how to dress extravagantly – and that was all just within the past month.

For Middleton’s visit to the Scouts’ headquarters at Gilwell Park on Thursday, however, she changed things up with a much more casual look.

The duchess opted for a £80 ($105) burgundy turtleneck sweater from J.Crew and skinny jeans for the outing. She completed the look with a brown jacket and £360 ($472) See By Chloe ankle boots.

She also paid tribute to the scouts by donning their signature red, white, and blue neck tie.

Read More: 13 of Kate Middleton’s most expensive outfits so far

Observant fans will notice the casual ensemble is almost identical to another outfit the duchess wore for an engagement just a few months ago.

caption Middleton in March 2019 and January 2019. source Eamonn M. McCormack/ Getty Images, Karwai Tang/ WireImage

For the royal’s first engagement of 2019, she also wore a red turtleneck, skinny jeans, and the same pair of ankle boots. This look did have a slight difference, however, as Middleton paired it with a tweed jacket.

Read More: 40 stunning looks Kate Middleton repeats again and again

It’s not the first time Middleton has repeated an outfit. In fact, the duchess is well known for recycling some of her favourite designer coats and dresses.

It seems the royal’s appearance went down a treat with the young scouts, as Middleton was spotted chatting with fans and even getting involved in some outdoor activities.

In a video tweeted by Kensington Palace, Middleton was spotted helping the children to build a den. She even volunteered to try it out, encouraging the children by saying: “It’s very waterproof, isn’t it?”