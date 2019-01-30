15 times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have channeled the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II is known for her bright ensembles.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have channeled the monarch’s looks a few times with their outfits.

Middleton has matched with the Queen in bold shades of red and teal, as well as bright blue florals.

Like the Queen, Markle has worn bright hues of yellow and blue.

The Duchess of Sussex also included a touching nod to the Queen in her royal wedding veil.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may be grabbing all the fashion headlines lately, but Queen Elizabeth II has curated quite an influential royal wardrobe since taking the throne in 1952.

The British monarch has a known fondness for eye-catching colors, which she wears so the adoring public can easily spot her during royal appearances.

Compared to the Queen, Middleton and Markle have filled their chic wardrobes with more muted colors, but both duchesses brighten up their looks every now and then in ways that evoke the fashionable monarch.

Below, see 15 memorable times Middleton and Markle channeled Queen Elizabeth II with their outfits.

One of the first times Markle channeled the Queen’s look was in July 2018, when she wore this bright yellow dress.

Markle attended the “Your Commonwealth” Youth Challenge reception in a yellow sleeveless dress by Brandon Maxwell. It’s one of the Duchess of Sussex’s most eye-catching looks yet, and calls to mind the Queen’s preference for brighter colors.

Middleton has donned a similar vibrant shade of yellow.

Middleton opted for this yellow and white dress by Emilia Wickstead for a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2013.

Middleton and the Queen also have similar orange coats in their wardrobes.

Middleton wore a bold orange coatdress by Boden in January 2018. The Queen wore a similar coat the very next month in February.

In January 2019, the Duchess of Sussex pulled off an unexpected color scheme that the Queen previously wore.

caption Both Markle and the Queen have effortlessly donned red and purple ensembles. source Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images and Steve Finn/Getty Images

Back in March 2004, the Queen made a bold choice by pairing red and purple together.

Markle followed suit in January 2019 by layering a purple dress from Babaton by Aritzia under a red wrap coat by Sentaler while visiting Birkenhead, UK.

Markle’s red dress for her visit to Tonga in October 2018 was reminiscent of the Queen’s bold outfits.

Markle’s deep-red design by Self-Portrait featured subtle floral embroidery throughout. The shade of red was similar to that of Tonga’s flag, as well as a coat the Queen wore on Christmas Day in 2015.

Middleton has matched with the Queen in red as well.

caption Both accessorized their red outfits with black bags and shoes. source Danny Martindale/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Middleton has worn a bold red peplum skirt suit by Luisa Spagnoli several times, such as during her visit to Christchurch, New Zealand, in April 2014. That time, the mom of three paired her red outfit with black accessories just like the Queen did in February 2016.

Markle and the Queen have worn similar burgundy and black ensembles.

caption Both royals completed their looks with black shoes. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Markle wore a burgundy dress and coat by Club Monaco during a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in November 2018. Months earlier, the Queen wore a burgundy coat during the Commonwealth Day service in March 2018.

Both Middleton and the Queen have given fuchsia the royal treatment.

caption Middleton has worn this skirt suit several times. source Heathcliff O’Malley/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Middleton’s Oscar de la Renta skirt suit, which she wore most recently in January 2019, looks similar to a coat worn by the Queen in July 2017.

Like her grandmother-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge has turned heads in shades of hot pink.

Middleton wore a double-breasted Mulberry coat during a visit to Coventry Cathedral in January 2018. The Queen donned a very similar double-breasted design during the Queen’s Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games in March 2017.

And the two women have twinned in shades of teal as well.

Middleton wore a teal dress by Emilia Wickstead in November 2018 while visiting the BBC Broadcasting House in London, England.

The Queen wore her signature style of coat and a matching teal hat to the National Cyber Security Centre in London in February 2017.

Markle channeled the Queen’s penchant for deep shades of blue during a visit to Fiji in October 2018.

caption The queen often ops for rich shades of blue. source Ian Vogler/Pool/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen seems to favor deep shades of blue. The silhouette of Markle’s flowing cape dress by Safiyaa may not resemble the Queen’s wardrobe, but its eye-catching shade would certainly fit right in.

Middleton followed in the Queen’s footsteps and wore a baby blue dress in May 2017.

Middleton wore her baby blue Emilia Wickstead coatdress while visiting Luxembourg in May 2017, while the Queen wore a similar shade five months earlier in November.

Like the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge has switched up her style with a unique blue and white floral print.

caption Both royals tend to gravitate toward solid colors instead of prints. source Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Middleton wore L.K. Bennett’s “Lasa” dress, which features a bright blue floral print in the center, in April 2014. The Queen wore a similar dress in February 2017 that featured deep-blue floral designs on both sides.

Both Markle and the Queen have worn light shades of blush pink.

The Queen wore a slightly pinker tint of the color during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2017. Markle wore a more muted version of the shade with an ensemble by Prada in June 2018 for the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards ceremony.

Markle’s 75-foot wedding veil shared a subtle yet intricate detail in common with the Queen’s coronation dress.

In the royal family’s HBO and ITV documentary “Queen of the World,” Markle pointed out how important it was to represent the 53 Commonwealth countries as embroidered flowers sewn onto her wedding veil.

Decades earlier, the Queen also incorporated the Commonwealth nations into the grand gown she wore during her coronation in June 1953.

In initial sketches, the Queen’s Norman Hartnell-designed coronation dress originally featured floral patterns representing the countries of the United Kingdom, but the monarch then had the idea to have flowers of the Commonwealth nations woven into the fabric as well.

