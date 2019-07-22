There’s a bizarre reason why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle aren’t allowed to take selfies with fans

caption The Duchess of Cambridge greets fans in Hague, Netherlands in October 2016. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

There are strict rules Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and other members of the royal family are said to follow while on royal duty.

According to Greg Agnew, a royal fan who attended the Queen’s garden party in 2017, fans aren’t allowed to take selfies with the royals because “they didn’t want people turning their backs to them.”

Although Buckingham Palace are yet to comment on the claims, Meghan Markle has confirmed this rule in the past, telling fans: “We’re not allowed to do selfies.”

It’s widely known that the royal family have a strict set of etiquette and protocol rules they must follow while attending public engagements.

Some of these rules, including no physical contact with fans, have been broken by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the past. But one surprising rule you’ll never see the royals break is their ban against selfies.

Greg Agnew, a royal fan who attended the Queen’s Buckingham Palace garden party in May 2017, told INSIDER that attendees weren’t allowed to take selfies with the royals because it would be seen as disrespectful.

“The one thing they talked about a lot was no selfies, and the reason was that they didn’t want people turning their backs to the royal family and the queen. And that was very important to them,” Agnew explained.

Agnew, an investor in companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook, added that fans were not allowed to approach Kate Middleton and Prince William, who were in attendance at the party.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton are regular attendees at the Queen’s garden parties. source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images.

“You do not turn your back on the royal family, and you do not attempt to walk up and talk to them,” he explained.

“They had people who would walk around and pre-choose who was to have a conversation, and those people that had been selected had been positioned strategically every hundred metres or so, and the members of the royal family would go along and talk to one group of people and move to the next.”

Although Buckingham Palace are yet to officially comment on the claims, this rule has been confirmed by Meghan Markle.

At her first royal walkabout in Nottingham, UK, after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, a couple asked the duchess for a photo, to which she reportedly replied: “We’re not allowed to do selfies.”

CCN Royal Commentator Victoria Arbiter previously told INSIDER that selfies are “strongly discouraged” among the royals.

“Royals would always rather have a personal interaction than have people clamoring for selfies,” she said. “If you grant one, then it quickly becomes overwhelming.

“From a security standpoint, they’re also not ideal as they warrant a certain closeness,” she added.