Kate Middleton wore a tartan coatdress for a royal engagement that matches Meghan Markle’s travel style

caption Kate Middleton wore tartan plaid in Scotland. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kate Middleton rewore a tartan plaid coat dress by Alexander McQueen during a visit to Scotland on Tuesday.

The dress is an example of Middleton’s knack for incorporating a country’s signature colors and patterns into her outfits while traveling.

Meghan Markle wore a similar coat by Burberry during a visit to Scotland in March 2018.

Kate Middleton travels quite a bit for her royal duties, and she often finds clever ways to incorporates the country she’s visiting into her wardrobe. The tartan outfit she wore while visiting Scotland on Tuesday also proves that she shares some style similarities with her royal sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Middleton and Prince William arrived in Scotland for the opening of Dundee’s new Victoria and Albert Museum. The Duchess of Cambridge incorporated some Scottish flair into her outfit by wearing a tartan plaid coatdress by Alexander McQueen.

caption Prince William was at her side in a sleek suit. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She carried a new $565 forest green handbag by Manu Atelier to add a fresh twist on the classic look.

caption She carried a green handbag. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

She later added a matching green scarf that complemented the blue and green plaid of her dress.

caption A deep green scarf completed the look. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Middleton has worn the dress twice before. She debuted it in March 2012, and brought it out again for Christmas Day in 2013.

Markle also wore a similar tartan outfit during her visit to Scotland in February 2018, opting for a long double-breasted coat by Burberry.

According to Visit Scotland, tartan has been associated with the country ever since it originated in the Highlands, and was first mentioned in 1538. Tartan is an iconic symbol of Scottish heritage, and both duchesses chose to incorporate it while visiting.

caption Markle also wore plaid in Scotland. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Both Middleton and Markle have become known to use their outfits as a way to pay homage to the country they visit

For instance, Middleton wore a fascinator with bright red maple leaf embellishments during her visit to Canada in July 2011. She paired it with a matching maple leaf brooch and a white dress which evoked Canada’s instantly recognizable flag.

caption Middleton channeled the Canadian flag. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

While visiting Tonga in October 2018, Markle wore a dress in a deep shade of red which was reminiscent of the country’s flag.

caption Her bright red dress was similar to the shade found on Tonga’s flag. source Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

Middleton and Markle have been known to channel each other’s fashion every now and then, though they each bring their own sense of style to their royal wardrobes.

